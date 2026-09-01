US army secretary Dan Driscoll resigns after reported tensions with Pete Hegseth

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll who clashed with his boss, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has submitted his resignation, according to a person familiar with the matter, even as the military conflict with Iran continues.

Dan Driscoll speaks at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, during the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit. (AP)

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Driscoll’s departure, which was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal, is the latest high-profile exit at the Defense Department under Hegseth.

“Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump’s agenda to Make America Strong Again at the Department of the Army by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and more,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said on Monday. “The United States Army is more powerful than ever thanks to his work alongside the commander-in-chief and Secretary of War.”

The move follows a series of leadership changes and firings across the military services as Hegseth continues to reshape the Pentagon to align with the White House’s priorities.

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{{^usCountry}} Driscoll’s departure comes months after Hegseth fired the Army’s chief of staff, General Randy George, who was close to Driscoll. Driscoll’s Pentagon departure means that the Army will be left with no Senate-confirmed leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Driscoll’s departure comes months after Hegseth fired the Army’s chief of staff, General Randy George, who was close to Driscoll. Driscoll’s Pentagon departure means that the Army will be left with no Senate-confirmed leadership. {{/usCountry}}

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Driscoll, the 26th Army secretary, was nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed in 2025 at the age of 38, making him the youngest to serve in the role. He is a close friend of Vice President JD Vance from their days together at Yale Law School.

As a venture capitalist, he reframed the role, running the Army like a business itself. He oversaw the service during a period of major restructuring and budget pressure, including directives tied to Pentagon-wide reforms.

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He also took on an unusual dual role as acting head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, an unprecedented overlap between defense and a domestic law enforcement agency.

Driscoll drew unprecedented attention as an Army secretary when he was tapped to help broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, raising questions as to why the defense secretary was not the one chosen as a negotiator.

According to sources across the Pentagon, Driscoll had a strained relationship with Hegseth, marked by disagreements over personnel and leadership decisions. Hegseth has directly intervened in Army matters, at times ordering Driscoll to remove senior advisers, highlighting tensions over control of the service. Driscoll reportedly resisted efforts to remove certain officers from promotion lists, including women and black officers.

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Most recently, Hegseth’s removed George almost a year earlier than a usual term as chief would end. George and Driscoll worked well together and often tag-teamed in speaking engagements and events where they touted the Army’s ambitious transformation efforts.