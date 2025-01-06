US braces for 'heaviest snowfall in a decade' in some areas | 10 points

Temperatures plummeted in parts of the United States on Sunday as blasts of snow, ice, and wind stirred up dangerous travel conditions in the country's central parts. The US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.(Bloomberg)

A disruptive winter storm has brought the possibility of the “heaviest snowfall in a decade” to some areas, according to experts.

Here's what you need to know about the situation:

Snow and ice have blanketed major roadways in parts of states like Kansas, Missouri, and Indiana. According to the AP, the state's National Guard was activated to help motorists who were stuck.

At least 8 inches of snow were expected, particularly north of Interstate 70, as the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for Kansas and Missouri, where blizzard conditions were reported.

According to the National Weather Service, nearly 63 million people in the US were under some kind of winter weather advisory, watch, or warning on Sunday.

Snow falls on a neighborhood street on January 5, 2025 in Shawnee, Kansas(AFP)