US cracks down on international students, hundreds receive self-deportation emails over campus activism: Report

The US Department of State (DOS) has been sending alarming emails to hundreds of international students, instructing them to self-deport due to their involvement in campus activism. Student Workers of Columbia union members protest Columbia University’s recent policy changes and call for protection of international students, restoration of funding, and academic freedom at Columbia University in New York City, U.S. March 24, 2025. (REUTERS)

This crackdown extends beyond those who actively participated in protests, with even students who merely shared, liked, or commented on “anti-national” social media posts coming under scrutiny.

The move has sparked concerns about the limits of free expression and the consequences of online activity for students in the US.

In its report, The Times of India mentions that immigration attorneys confirmed this development, adding that even Indian students who simply shared or liked a social media post could be singled out in this crackdown.

This crackdown is part of social media reviews carried out by the US Department of State, including Consulate officials. As a result, new student visa applications—whether for F (academic), M (vocational), or J (exchange) visas—will also face scrutiny.

The report further added that applicants could be denied the opportunity to study in the US based on their social media activity.

The Times of India quotes an email sent by the US Department of State to international students, which states: “On behalf of the United States Department of State, the Bureau of Consular Affairs Visa Office hereby informs you that additional information became available after your visa was issued. As a result, your F-1 visa with expiration date XXXXX was revoked in accordance with Section 221(i) of the United States Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended."

The email goes on to add, “The Bureau of Consular Affairs Visa Office has alerted the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which manages the Student Exchange Visitor Program and is responsible for removal proceedings. They may notify your designated school official about the revocation of your F-1 visa."

It further warns: “Remaining in the United States without a lawful immigration status can result in fines, detention, and/or deportation. It may also make you ineligible for a future U.S. visa. Please note that deportation can take place at a time that does not allow the person being deported to secure possessions or conclude affairs in the United States. Persons being deported may be sent to countries other than their countries of origin.”

The email also suggests that “individuals whose visa was revoked may wish to demonstrate their intent to depart the United States using the CBP Home App,” and adds, “As soon as you depart the United States, you must personally present your passport to the U.S. embassy or consulate which issued your visa so your visa can be physically cancelled. You must not attempt to use your visa as it has been revoked. If you intend to travel to the United States in the future, you must apply for another U.S. visa and a determination on your eligibility for a visa will be made at that time.”