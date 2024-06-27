US driver captures human trafficking on camera, helps in rescuing kids in Atlanta

This story may seem to be straight from a Hollywood blockbuster that ended with a happy ending for several kids who were on the verge of a dark future. Atlanta driver spots rental truck assumedly being used for human trafficking, informs the authorities and gets the several children rescued.

A courageous driver foiled a human trafficking operation after noticing a suspicious sight on a busy highway in Atlanta, US. The driver, whose quick thinking and brave actions saved numerous lives, spotted what appeared to be a hand or body part dangling out of a budget rental truck. He then started recording it as he followed the truck.

How Atlanta driver foiled human trafficking operation

On Friday morning, the driver, later identified as Atlanta based Langston Proper, noticed the eerie sight and immediately contacted law enforcement while recording the unfolding incident on their phone. Proper provided critical updates to both the police and his social media followers as he cautiously followed the truck from midtown Atlanta all the way to Gwinnett County, near Lake Lanier.

Atlanta Driver shared ordeal in a Facebook post

Proper later shared the ordeal in a heartfelt post on Facebook. "My day yesterday started out as me going with the normal flow of a #tgif to turning into the good #marvel hero of saving humans from being trafficked off. I never would’ve thought I actually would have seen this right in front of my eyes and not just in movies or hear about it word of mouth."

"My ancestors and GOD said don’t stop, give in or give up. Stay with them, we will guide you and protect you along the way."

The real-time updates and continuous communication with law enforcement enabled the authorities to intercept the truck effectively. After stopping the rental truck the authorities found a group of children being smuggled.

Thanks to Proper's vigilant actions, the driver of the rental truck was arrested, and the trafficked children were rescued, putting an end to this dangerous operation. Footage captured by Proper shows the dramatic moment when law enforcement officers surrounded and stopped the truck, securing the safety of the children inside.

"We must bring awareness to this matter," Proper urged. “We all are someone’s loved one and we all deserve our freedom at any cost! ✊🏾 I’m proud to be blessed with the gene of being FEARLESS!!!!”