US gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level since March, giving American drivers some relief ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Gasoline futures also remained near their lowest levels in several months.

US gasoline prices fall to $3.61 per gallon ahead of Thanksgiving, reaching their lowest level since March. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel) more less

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The national average price of gasoline has fallen to $3.61 per gallon, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

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Gas prices have continued to decline after falling below the $4-per-gallon mark earlier this month. The drop has come as crude oil prices have also fallen sharply in recent weeks, according to Yahoo Finance.

The current national average of $3.61 per gallon is 68 cents lower than it was a month ago. However, it is still 54 cents higher than the average recorded at the same time last year, according to AAA data.

Gas prices could fall further in the coming weeks. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the national average could eventually reach between $3.35 and $3.55 per gallon over the next few weeks.

Gas prices fall below $3 in four states

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{{^usCountry}} Drivers in some US states are already paying less than $3 per gallon for gasoline. Temporary suspensions of state gasoline taxes have helped bring prices down in several areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drivers in some US states are already paying less than $3 per gallon for gasoline. Temporary suspensions of state gasoline taxes have helped bring prices down in several areas. {{/usCountry}}

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North Carolina, Indiana and Ohio are among the states that have temporarily suspended their gasoline taxes. These tax cuts have provided additional relief to drivers and helped push average gasoline prices below the $3-per-gallon mark, according to Yahoo Finance.

GasBuddy is now tracking four states where average gasoline prices have fallen to $2.999 per gallon or lower. These states are North Carolina, Indiana, Oklahoma and Ohio, De Haan said in a social media post on Tuesday.

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De Haan also pointed out that all but one of these four states have suspended their gasoline taxes temporarily. This has helped bring down the amount drivers pay at the pump.

Falling crude oil prices add to relief for drivers

The decline in gasoline prices comes as crude oil prices have also fallen sharply over the past month. Oil prices have dropped by more than 22% during this period as signs of diplomatic progress and easing political tensions have reduced concerns about possible supply disruptions.

However, risks to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz remain. The important shipping route continues to face uncertainty, which could affect the movement of crude oil through the region.

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On Tuesday, Brent crude futures rose slightly and traded near $87 per barrel. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded above $80 per barrel.

Despite Tuesday's modest rise, both major oil benchmarks have fallen sharply over the past month. Signs of diplomacy and easing political tensions have outweighed concerns about shipping risks through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Yahoo Finance.

The decline in crude oil prices has helped push gasoline prices lower across the US. With Thanksgiving approaching, the fall in pump prices could offer some relief to Americans travelling during the holiday period.