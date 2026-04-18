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US grants Serbian oil firm NIS new sanctions waiver

US grants Serbian oil firm NIS new sanctions waiver

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 01:37 am IST
AFP |
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Sanctioned Serbian oil firm NIS had its temporary US operating licence extended on Friday, Serbia's energy minister said, as Belgrade hopes a deal for its Russian majority owners to exit will be signed soon.

US grants Serbian oil firm NIS new sanctions waiver

Petroleum Industry of Serbia's operating licence was extended until mid-June, allowing the country to continue oil imports and avoid another shutdown of its sole refinery under pressure from Washington's crackdown on Russian energy.

"We have received good news from the United States," said Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic, quoted on the website of the national broadcaster .

"The operating licence granted to NIS has been extended for 60 days, which is very important for more stable planning of crude oil purchases."

Talks on selling a Russian-majority stake in NIS to Hungary's energy giant MOL have lasted months, with the US setting a May 22 deadline for completion.

Serbian officials do not expect the agreement to be jeopardised by the recent change of government in Hungary, but a deal is yet to be finalised.

The Serbian state owns nearly 30 percent, with the rest held by minority shareholders.

Officials say the country intends to raise its stake by five percent after the sale.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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