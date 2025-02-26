Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US hardens visa sanctions over Cuba medical program

AFP |
Feb 26, 2025 12:49 AM IST

US hardens visa sanctions over Cuba medical program

The United States on Tuesday expanded visa restrictions over Cuba's dispatch of doctors overseas, a program Havana sees as a source of influence and revenue but which has long faced accusations of exploitation.

US hardens visa sanctions over Cuba medical program
US hardens visa sanctions over Cuba medical program

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a Cuban-American and vociferous foe of the communist government in Havana, said the United States will now also bar visas to foreign government officials who assist the program.

He said that the United States was immediately imposing visa restrictions under the expanded policy on several people from Cuba's ally Venezuela and that immediate family members of sanctioned officials would also be affected.

"Cuba continues to profit from the forced labor of its workers and the regime's abusive and coercive labor practices are well documented," Rubio said.

"Cuba's labor export programs, which include the medical missions, enrich the Cuban regime, and in the case of Cuba's overseas medical missions, deprive ordinary Cubans of the medical care they desperately need in their home country," he said in a statement.

Cuba, which frequently highlights its universal health care system, has sent doctors around the world since the 1960s as it promotes itself in developing nations.

The program has become a major source of needed cash, particularly after the Soviet Union's collapse deprived Cuba of a major benefactor.

According to Cuban official figures, Cuba sent 22,632 medical professionals to 57 countries in 2023, with Cuba earning $6.3 billion in 2018 and $3.9 billion in 2020, in part in the form of oil from Venezuela.

Critics characterize the program as forced labor, and the United States under former president George W. Bush launched a program to encourage Cuban doctors overseas to defect.

Human Rights Watch has said that the Cuban doctors are deprived of fundamental freedoms as they live under draconian rules overseas.

Since returning to office last month, President Donald Trump has swiftly sought to ramp up pressure on Cuba.

He reversed a decision by his predecessor Joe Biden to take Cuba off a list of state sponsors of terrorism. The Biden administration agreed to lift the designation, which has severe effects on investment, in return for Cuba's release of political prisoners.

bur-sct/des

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On