The US State Department has issued a security alert for American citizens in parts of Mexico's Sinaloa state following overnight armed clashes, road blockades and vehicle fires after the arrest of Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores.

US issues alert after violence erupts in Mexico's Sinaloa. (AP) more less

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In a security alert issued on November 21 by the US Consulate General in Hermosillo, the mission said it was monitoring reports of ongoing security operations and violence in Ahome, Guamúchil, Guasave and Navolato.

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{{^usCountry}} The consulate urged Americans in the affected areas to remain alert to the possibility of further violence across the state. It also advised residents to shelter in place, limit unnecessary travel and avoid Mexican Federal Highway 15 between Los Mochis and Culiacan. US warns Americans of further violence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The consulate urged Americans in the affected areas to remain alert to the possibility of further violence across the state. It also advised residents to shelter in place, limit unnecessary travel and avoid Mexican Federal Highway 15 between Los Mochis and Culiacan. US warns Americans of further violence {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Why did the US issue a security alert for Americans in Sinaloa? The alert followed the arrest of Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores and overnight armed clashes, road blockades and vehicle fires. The US Consulate said it was monitoring security operations and violence in parts of the state. What should Americans in Sinaloa do during the violence? The consulate advised Americans in Ahome, Guamúchil, Guasave and Navolato to shelter in place, limit unnecessary travel and avoid areas where law enforcement is operating. It also urged them to follow local authorities’ instructions and monitor local media. Are flights and buses operating normally in Sinaloa? The US mission warned that air travel and bus services could be disrupted. Travellers were advised to contact their airlines and confirm whether flights were operating as scheduled.

According to the alert, the reported clashes, security operations, road blockades and vehicle fires occurred overnight following Meza-Flores's arrest.

Also Read: Sinaloa Cartel’s rift returns to focus as drug lord El Chapo Isidro is arrested

The consulate asked US citizens in Ahome, Guamúchil, Guasave and Navolato to avoid areas around law enforcement activity and follow instructions from local authorities.

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It also advised Americans to remain aware of their surroundings, avoid crowds and monitor local media for updates. Citizens were encouraged to keep family members and friends informed about their whereabouts and safety through phone calls, text messages and social media.

Flight and bus services may face disruptions

The US mission warned that air travel and bus operations could be disrupted because of the ongoing security situation.

Americans travelling in or through the affected region were advised to contact their airlines and confirm whether their flights were operating as scheduled.

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Local authorities had also encouraged residents to remain sheltered in place, minimise movement and avoid Federal Highway 15 between Los Mochis and Culiacan.

Also Read: Drug kingpin El Chapo Isidro learned the ropes in Juárez cartel, mostly stayed in the shadows

The consulate advised people requiring emergency assistance to call 911 in Mexico or contact the nearest US embassy or consulate.

Sinaloa remains under Level 4 'Do Not Travel' advisory

The consulate reminded American citizens that Sinaloa is already classified as Level 4: Do Not Travel under the US State Department's travel advisory for Mexico. Level 4 is the department's highest travel warning.

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The November 21 alert included emergency contact details for Americans in need of assistance.

US citizens in Mexico can contact the US Embassy and Consulates at (55) 2579 2000. Those calling from the United States can use 011 52 55 2579 2000 or +1-301-985-8843.

The State Department's Consular Affairs division can also be reached at +1-888-407-4747 or +1-202-501-4444.

The consulate urged Americans in the affected areas to continue monitoring official updates and follow directions from local authorities as security operations continue.