US Justice Department seeks meeting with Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell; ‘Trump has told us to release…’

US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche plans to talk to Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex offender and former associate of the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Blanche said he anticipates a meeting with Maxwell to take place "in the coming days."

“President Trump has told us to release all credible evidence,” Blanche said in a statement on X. He said if “Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say.”

The move comes as the Trump administration tries to tamp down a firestorm of controversy as critics claim that key details of Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation are improperly being withheld, including names of individuals who may have committed crimes against children.

One of her lawyers, David Oscar Markus, said in a statement: “I can confirm that we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully. We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case.”

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to Florida charges, including procurement of minors to engage in prostitution. He died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 as he was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in Florida after being found guilty of child sex-trafficking and other offenses in connection with Epstein’s operation.