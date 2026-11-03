US midterm elections 2026: Three possible outcomes and what they mean for Trump

A Democratic victory, a divided Congress or a Republican comeback: three possible outcomes could emerge from the 2026 US midterm elections, which are being closely watched as a test of President Donald Trump's leadership. Although Democrats have gained ground in opinion polls, the final outcome will depend on a series of closely contested races across the country. Track live updates

US President Donald Trump after delivering remarks ahead of the midterm elections at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. (REUTERS)

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The elections will determine which party controls the two chambers of the US Congress – the House of Representatives and the Senate – for the next two years. The outcome will also shape how easily Trump can push his policies through Congress during the remaining part of his presidency.

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Midterm elections are held halfway through a president's four-year term. Historically, the president's party has often lost seats in these contests, as voters use the elections to express their views on the government's performance. That said, winning the House and taking control of the Senate are two different challenges. Democrats could make significant gains in one chamber without securing a majority in the other.

Deep Dive What would happen if Democrats win both the House and Senate in the 2026 midterms? Democrats would control congressional committees and have greater scope to investigate the Trump administration and challenge its policies. Passing new laws could become harder for Trump, though he would retain his presidential powers, including the veto. How would a divided Congress affect Trump if Democrats win the House but Republicans keep the Senate? A Democratic-controlled House could hold hearings, investigate the administration and pass bills, while Republicans in the Senate could limit those bills’ progress. Trump would face opposition-led committees in the House but retain Republican support in the Senate. What would a Republican victory in both chambers mean for Trump? Republican control of the House and Senate would give Trump more room to pursue legislative priorities, advance presidential appointments and negotiate government spending. It could also strengthen his position within the Republican Party ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

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{{^usCountry}} Here are three possible scenarios and what each could mean for Trump and US politics. Possible scenarios of the US midterm elections Democrats win both the House and Senate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are three possible scenarios and what each could mean for Trump and US politics. Possible scenarios of the US midterm elections Democrats win both the House and Senate {{/usCountry}}

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In the first scenario, Democrats secure control of both chambers, giving them greater power to challenge Trump's policies and decisions.

Democrats need to gain four seats in the House and four in the Senate to overturn the Republicans' current majorities, according to Reuters. Republicans currently holds 218-214 advantage in the House and 53-47 lead in the Senate.

A strong Democratic performance could help the party win seats in states that have traditionally supported Republicans. Key Senate contests in Texas, Ohio, Iowa and Alaska could play an important role in deciding control of the chamber.

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If Democrats take both chambers, they would gain control of important congressional committees and have greater scope to investigate the Trump administration. They could also use their majorities to challenge government policies on issues such as immigration, tariffs, healthcare and the war with Iran.

A Democratic majority would not mean that Trump loses his powers as president. He would retain the ability to veto legislation and exercise executive powers, although passing new laws could become more difficult.

A Democratic takeover of both chambers could also give the party greater influence over government funding, judicial appointments and negotiations on major economic issues, as per AP.

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Voters line up to enter a polling station at Hopewell Baptist Church during the US midterm elections in Alpharetta, Georgia, US, November 3.

Democrats win the House but Republicans retain the Senate

The second possibility is a divided Congress, with Democrats taking control of the House while Republicans retain their majority in the Senate.

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This would allow Democrats to challenge Trump's administration through congressional hearings, investigations and legislative proposals. Republicans would continue to control the Senate, though, limiting the Democrats' ability to get their proposals approved.

This scenario would also mean that Trump would have to deal with opposition-controlled committees in the House while retaining Republican support in the Senate.

According to a Reuters analysis of possible election outcomes, a Democratic-controlled House could investigate the administration's decisions, including its immigration policies and handling of the war with Iran. It could also pass bills on healthcare, housing and other domestic issues, although Republican opposition in the Senate and Trump's veto power could prevent many of them from becoming law.

Republicans retain control of both chambers

The third scenario involves Republicans holding on to both the House and the Senate, despite the Democratic gains suggested by several opinion polls.

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For this to happen, Republican candidates would need to perform strongly in closely contested districts and states, as per the BBC. Higher turnout among Trump's supporters, along with support from independent voters, could help the party defend its existing majorities.

If Republicans retain both chambers, Trump would continue to have support from a Congress controlled by his party. This would give his administration greater room to pursue its legislative priorities, advance presidential appointments and negotiate government spending measures.

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A Republican victory could also strengthen Trump's position within his party ahead of the 2028 presidential election.