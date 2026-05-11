US national tests positive for Hantavirus, another shows mild symptoms after leaving cruise ship

One of the 17 Americans who were evacuated from the cruise ship amid the hantavirus outbreak has tested positive for the illness, while another individual is exhibiting 'mild symptoms,' confirmed the Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday night.

A confirmed hantavirus case has emerged among 17 Americans evacuated from a cruise ship, with another person showing mild symptoms.(REUTERS)

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Although at least six Americans are currently being monitored for the disease associated with the cruise, this marks the first confirmed case of hantavirus among those evacuated this weekend from the luxury cruise ship MV Hondius.

First confirmed Hantavirus case among Americans evacuated from MV Hondius

All US citizens, along with one British national residing in the US, are being transported back to the United States, and the two passengers displaying symptoms are being transported in the biocontainment units of the aircraft, as per HHS.

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{{^usCountry}} The second symptomatic passenger has not yet been confirmed to have the virus. The aircraft was scheduled to arrive in Omaha, Nebraska, early on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second symptomatic passenger has not yet been confirmed to have the virus. The aircraft was scheduled to arrive in Omaha, Nebraska, early on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “One passenger currently has mild symptoms and another passenger tested mildly PCR positive for the Andes virus,” they stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One passenger currently has mild symptoms and another passenger tested mildly PCR positive for the Andes virus,” they stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Americans will initially be taken to the University of Nebraska, which possesses a federally funded quarantine facility, to evaluate whether they have had close contact with any symptomatic individuals and to determine their risk levels for transmitting the virus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Americans will initially be taken to the University of Nebraska, which possesses a federally funded quarantine facility, to evaluate whether they have had close contact with any symptomatic individuals and to determine their risk levels for transmitting the virus. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What's next for two passengers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What's next for two passengers {{/usCountry}}

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Nebraska Medicine further noted that the person who tested positive will undergo another test upon arrival.

Each of the 17 Americans will receive clinical assessments and care tailored to their condition, stated HHS.

“One passenger will be transported to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit upon arrival, while other passengers will go to the National Quarantine Unit for assessment and monitoring. The passenger who is going to the Biocontainment Unit tested positive for the virus but does not have symptoms,” mentioned Kayla Thomas, a spokesperson for The Nebraska Medical Center.

“We are confident in the quality of care that these individuals will receive, along with the protocols to keep healthcare workers safe," Omaha Mayor John W. Ewing Jr. said.

Hantavirus outbreak: Here's what we know

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A medical tent was established to accommodate the passengers, with health officials donned in full-body protective gear. Residents of Tenerife had expressed opposition to the ship’s docking and voiced concerns regarding the potential spread of hantavirus beyond the crew and guests of the Hondius. However, these apprehensions were dismissed by Spain’s national government in Madrid.

In a video released on Monday morning, Jan Dobrogowski, the captain of the Hondius, expressed gratitude to both passengers and crew members while recognizing the challenging weeks they have endured on board.

Hantavirus infections in humans are uncommon and have never been documented on a cruise ship before.

An investigation by the World Health Organization is currently in progress to determine the source of this outbreak, with a specific focus on a birdwatching excursion in southern Argentina, which the first passenger to succumb to the illness participated in prior to boarding the cruise.

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American and international health officials have consistently emphasized during this outbreak that the risk to the general public remains low and that transmission is confined to close contact.

Other nations are taking steps to evacuate, monitor, and isolate former passengers of the Hondius. As of Monday morning, 54 people remained on the vessel, with 32 scheduled to be flown to the Netherlands.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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