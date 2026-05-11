Who was Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr? Remains of US soldier who fell off cliff in Morocco found in ocean

The remains of an American soldier, who was reported missing during training exercises in Morocco, have been found in the Atlantic Ocean. Military teams are still actively searching for a second soldier who is also missing after they both fell from a cliff during a recreational hike a week before. Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., a 27-year-old air defense artillery officer, was found dead in the Atlantic Ocean after going missing during a military exercise in Morocco (US Army Europe and Africa)

Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr remains found The body of Lieutenant Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., a 27-year-old officer in air defense artillery from Richmond, Virginia, was discovered in the water on Saturday, approximately one mile from the site of their fall. His body was taken to a nearby morgue and will be repatriated to the US.

The two soldiers were declared missing on May 2 after taking part in African Lion, an annual multinational military exercise held in Morocco.

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"A Moroccan military search team found the soldier in the water along the shoreline at approximately 8.55am local time on 9 May, within roughly one mile of where both soldiers reportedly entered the ocean," US Army Europe and Africa stated, as per BBC.

They were reported missing around 9 PM near the Cap Draa Training Area, located outside Tan-Tan, in a region described by mountains, desert, and semi-desert plains, as per the Moroccan military.

Their disappearance prompted a search and rescue operation that involved over 600 personnel from the United States, Morocco, and other military allies.

The operation included the deployment of frigates, vessels, helicopters, and drones.

A contingent from the US remained in Morocco following the conclusion of the war games on Friday to assist in the ongoing search and rescue efforts.