FBI raids Virginia Democrat L. Louise Lucas’ office in corruption, marijuana probe: What we know

Federal agents have raided the office of a senior Virginia Democrat as part of a major investigation into alleged corruption and illegal marijuana activity, according to US media reports. Lucas is a longtime Democratic power broker and a political ally of Abigail Spanberger, having campaigned for her during the 2025 election cycle. (L. Louise Lucas/ X)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted searches at the Portsmouth office of state Sen. L. Louise Lucas on Wednesday. Lucas, who serves as Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore, is considered one of the most influential figures in state politics.

According to Fox News and Fox 5 DC, the searches were carried out under criminal warrants approved by a federal judge. Agents were seen at the site as the operation unfolded, with Lucas arriving at her office during the raid.

She told Fox News she did not know why the FBI was there.

Cannabis dispensary also searched Investigators simultaneously searched a cannabis dispensary located next to or associated with Lucas’ office.

Sources cited by Fox News said the probe involves both corruption allegations and the suspected illegal sale of marijuana.

However, officials have not clarified the nature of the connection between the lawmaker and the dispensary, or what specific evidence agents are seeking.

No charges announced yet Authorities have not announced any charges in the case so far. It also remains unclear whether Lucas herself is a target of the investigation or if others are involved.

Officials have released few details about the scope of the probe, and both Lucas and her office have not issued a formal public statement beyond her brief remarks during the raid.

Lucas is a longtime Democratic power broker and a political ally of Abigail Spanberger, having campaigned for her during the 2025 election cycle. The development could add pressure on Spanberger, who has faced criticism from opponents over her policy agenda.

This is not the first time Lucas has faced scrutiny tied to the cannabis industry. She has previously co-owned a Portsmouth-based cannabis business that drew regulatory concerns after reports alleged some products were mislabeled or exceeded legal THC limits under Virginia law.

What remains unclear Key questions in the case remain unanswered: