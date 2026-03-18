Senegal government seeks corruption probe after CAF takes away AFCON title and awards it to Morocco

The Senegal government have called for an independent international investigation after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided to strip its Africa Cup of Nations title and controversially awarded it to Mexico.

The controversy stems from the chaotic incident in the final's second-half stoppage time, when Morocco were awarded a penalty with the scoreline at 0-0. In reaction, many Senegal players walked off the pitch, protesting the referee's decision.

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After a lengthy absence, Sadio Mane managed to convince his teammates to return, followed by Brahim Diaz missing the penalty. Then Pape Gueye scored the winner in extra time, as Senegal clinched a 1-0 victory.

Fast forward to Tuesday this week, and the CAF decided to award the title to Morocco, taking it away from Senegal. The reasons cited were regulations about leaving the field.

Senegal government's statement In a statement, government spokeswoman Marie Rose Khady Fatou Faye said, "By calling into question a result achieved at the end of a match that was properly played and won in accordance with the rules of the game, the CAF seriously undermines its own credibility."

"Senegal unequivocally rejects this unjustified attempt at dispossession", she said, while calling for "an independent international investigation into suspected corruption within the CAF's governing bodies".

She also revealed that Senegal would pursue all legal avenues. "Senegal will pursue all appropriate legal avenues, including before the competent international courts, to ensure that justice is served and that the primacy of sporting results is restored", she said.

Meanwhile, the Senegal Football Federation's secretary-general asked CAF to suspend following up on the decision until a final arbitration ruling.

During the walk-off, several Senegal players were led off the field by coach Pape Thiaw for 15 minutes. It also led to fans trying to storm the field.