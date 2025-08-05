These couscous fritters are Moroccan delicacies with a desi tikki twist

It's Couscous Day! Couscous tikkis for a cripsy tiffin-time snack

Now for the never-ending internet applause pasta enjoys and for all the fiber-first lists quinoa finds itself at the top of, couscous definitely appears to be an overlooked cousin in this regard. Essentially, couscous is a type of pasta, made of semolina. Perfect for salads, as a flavour-packed side dish and even for layering on crackers, couscous' reputation is both bogged and boosted by the fact that it's malleable, may be a little too much. This recipe however, heroes the couscous into the main character, and if we're talking fritters, we gotta add a desi twist to it. So lo and behold these couscous tikkis.

Couscous tikkis

Ingredients: Pearl couscous - 1/2 cup, peeled and boiled potato - 1 medium, chopped onion - 1 small, minced parsley - 2tbsps, finely chopped dill leaves - 1tbsp, ginger-garlic paste - 1tsp, red chilli flakes - 2tsps, Za'atar - 1.5tsp, lemon juice - 1tbsp, salt to taste, maida - 1tbsp, water - 1/4 cup, bread crumbs - 1/2 cup, oil for shallow frying

Method: Cook the couscous and let it cool down completely. Once add cooked potato, onion, dill, parsley, za'atar, chili flakes, ginger garlic paste, lemon juice and salt and mix into a sticky dough of sorts. Grease your hands with oil and scoop the dough into 8 balls and proceed to flatten them into discs. Separately, mix the maida and water to form a slurry of sorts. Dip each patty in this batter and then coat evenly with breadcrumbs. Once done, place the tikkis in a single file on a baking sheet and refrigerate for 2 hours. Once done, heat oil in a pan and shallow fry on all sides till uniformly golden brown. Drain excess oil and serve with your choice of dip.

Craving a slightly more international punch besides just the couscous? A Maya's Kitchen recipe suggests adding crumbled feta cheese and mint leaves to the mix. That's the superpower of couscous — it absorbs any and all flavours effortlessly.

(recipe from Tomato Blues)

Crispy couscous on the menu for the evening then?