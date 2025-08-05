Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

These couscous fritters are Moroccan delicacies with a desi tikki twist

ByAalokitaa Basu
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 03:20 pm IST

It's raining, it's pouring and these couscous tikkis promise to bring an international twist to your tea time snacking

It's Couscous Day!

Couscous tikkis for a cripsy tiffin-time snack
Couscous tikkis for a cripsy tiffin-time snack

Now for the never-ending internet applause pasta enjoys and for all the fiber-first lists quinoa finds itself at the top of, couscous definitely appears to be an overlooked cousin in this regard. Essentially, couscous is a type of pasta, made of semolina. Perfect for salads, as a flavour-packed side dish and even for layering on crackers, couscous' reputation is both bogged and boosted by the fact that it's malleable, may be a little too much. This recipe however, heroes the couscous into the main character, and if we're talking fritters, we gotta add a desi twist to it. So lo and behold these couscous tikkis.

Couscous tikkis

Ingredients: Pearl couscous - 1/2 cup, peeled and boiled potato - 1 medium, chopped onion - 1 small, minced parsley - 2tbsps, finely chopped dill leaves - 1tbsp, ginger-garlic paste - 1tsp, red chilli flakes - 2tsps, Za'atar - 1.5tsp, lemon juice - 1tbsp, salt to taste, maida - 1tbsp, water - 1/4 cup, bread crumbs - 1/2 cup, oil for shallow frying

Method: Cook the couscous and let it cool down completely. Once add cooked potato, onion, dill, parsley, za'atar, chili flakes, ginger garlic paste, lemon juice and salt and mix into a sticky dough of sorts. Grease your hands with oil and scoop the dough into 8 balls and proceed to flatten them into discs. Separately, mix the maida and water to form a slurry of sorts. Dip each patty in this batter and then coat evenly with breadcrumbs. Once done, place the tikkis in a single file on a baking sheet and refrigerate for 2 hours. Once done, heat oil in a pan and shallow fry on all sides till uniformly golden brown. Drain excess oil and serve with your choice of dip.

Craving a slightly more international punch besides just the couscous? A Maya's Kitchen recipe suggests adding crumbled feta cheese and mint leaves to the mix. That's the superpower of couscous — it absorbs any and all flavours effortlessly.

(recipe from Tomato Blues)

Crispy couscous on the menu for the evening then?

News / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / These couscous fritters are Moroccan delicacies with a desi tikki twist
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On