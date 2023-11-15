US Navy SEAL's fight against transgender school policies leads to probe over alleged ties to "extremist" causes

Bryce Henson, an active-duty Navy SEAL who gained attention for challenging school boards in California, now finds himself under investigation over alleged ties to "extremist" causes. The Naval Special Warfare Command is taking a closer look at Henson's activities, particularly his association with far-right groups.

A Naval Special Warfare Command spokesperson emphasized the Navy's stance on such affiliations, stating, "While Sailors are always allowed to exercise their rights to freedom of speech and assembly if they follow the law and policy restriction, participation with hate or extremist groups of any kind is contradictory to the core values of the Navy and is not tolerated by NSW."

The investigation comes in the wake of reports that Henson, also known as Ben Richards, was spotted at rallies organized by the far-right extremist group, the Proud Boys. While specific details about the groups in question were not provided, KPBS reported that Henson was photographed at multiple rallies, notably those opposing LGBTQ+ issues.

Henson's involvement extends beyond rallies. He runs an Instagram account named Southern California Parent Advocates, which focuses on challenging school boards over issues such as critical race theory teachings. His efforts, as reported by the Los Angeles Times, include leading anti-LGBTQ+ rallies and expressing opposition to critical race theory, "radical gender ideology," and vaccine mandates at school board meetings.

Despite the investigation, social media responses have been varied. Some argue in favour of Henson's First Amendment rights, questioning the impact on recruitment, while others, including reporter Andrew Dyer, dispute Henson's claim that photos documenting his association with extremist groups were "doctored."

This development unfolds against the backdrop of a broader national conversation about parental involvement in school board meetings. Earlier this year, the House Judiciary Committee called for more information regarding investigations into parents opposing certain values at these meetings, including critical race theory. As Henson's case unfolds, it raises questions about the intersection of military service, free speech, and activism.

