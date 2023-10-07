News / World News / Turkey president's absurd remarks on LGBTQ: ‘Sneaky acts that destroy our...’

Turkey president's absurd remarks on LGBTQ: ‘Sneaky acts that destroy our...’

ByMallika Soni
Oct 07, 2023 06:17 PM IST

Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Speaking at an AK Party congress in Ankara, Tayyip Erdogan said neither his party, nor their allies, recognised the LGBTQ community.

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he did not "recognise LGBT" and vowed to combat "perverse" trends in society that aim to destroy the institution of family in the country. Turkey's government, led by Tayyip Erdogan and his AK Party, has toughened its stance on LGBTQ freedoms in recent months. While homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey, hostility to it is widespread in the country as police crackdowns on Pride parades have become tougher over the years.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan on LGBTQ community: Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan(AFP)
Recep Tayyip Erdogan on LGBTQ community: Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan(AFP)

Speaking at an AK Party congress in Ankara, Tayyip Erdogan said neither his party, nor their allies, recognised the LGBTQ community.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"We do not recognise LGBT. Whoever recognises LGBT can go and march with them. We are members of a structure that holds the institution of family solid, that strongly embraces the family institution," he said.

Read more: US 'stands firmly' with Israel after Hamas attack, White House says; 40 killed

"We will dry the roots of sneaky acts aiming to destroy our family institution by supporting perverse political, social and individual trends," he added.

After the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month, Tayyip Erdogan complained that he was uncomfortable with the use of "LGBT colours" at the UN, which was decorated with bright colours promoting the Sustainable Development Goals.

Earlier as well, Turkey's president has frequently labeled members of the LGBTQ community as “deviants”.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out