US Rep. Sylvester Turner dies at 70, hour after attending Donald Trump speech

Sylvester Turner, a longstanding mayor of Houston and a member of the US Congress, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 70, according to US representatives. Sylvester Turner(AP)

Turner's demise comes a few months after winning the contest for Texas' 18th Congressional District. He notably spent 27 years in the Texas House of Representatives and 8 years as the city's mayor.

According to his X account, Turner attended Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. He even suggested the current administration to not mess with Medicaid.

Houston Mayor John pays tribute to Sylvester Turner

In city hall on Wednesday, Houston Mayor John Whitmire declared, “We've lost an outstanding public official.” “Experience matters folks. No one will be able to step into Sylvester’s shoes and carry on his duties because there’s only one Sylvester Turner.”

“I’m a better speaker because of Sylvester,” Whitmire said as he paid tribute to Turner. “You just can’t understand what it’s like to be in an African American — a Black church on Sunday morning with everyone enjoying the service and have to follow Sylvester Turner speaking. He will bring out the best in you in public service.”

Turner gained support during his tenure as mayor for his efforts to improve Houston's infrastructure, public safety, flooding, and potholes. He demonstrated his readiness to take on Houston's challenges early in his first term.

Dustin Burrows, a Republican from Lubbock and the speaker of the Texas House, expressed his grief upon learning of Turner's passing.

“His decades of public service—from the halls of the Legislature to Houston City Hall and, most recently, our nation’s Capitol—leave behind a legacy of leadership and advocacy for the people of Houston,” Burrows stated in a statement.