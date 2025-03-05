Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US Rep. Sylvester Turner dies at 70, hour after attending Donald Trump speech

ByShweta Kukreti
Mar 05, 2025 09:31 PM IST

Sylvester Turner, a longstanding mayor of Houston and a member of the US Congress, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 70.

Sylvester Turner, a longstanding mayor of Houston and a member of the US Congress, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 70, according to US representatives.

Sylvester Turner(AP)
Sylvester Turner(AP)

Turner's demise comes a few months after winning the contest for Texas' 18th Congressional District. He notably spent 27 years in the Texas House of Representatives and 8 years as the city's mayor.

According to his X account, Turner attended Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. He even suggested the current administration to not mess with Medicaid.

Houston Mayor John pays tribute to Sylvester Turner

In city hall on Wednesday, Houston Mayor John Whitmire declared, “We've lost an outstanding public official.” “Experience matters folks. No one will be able to step into Sylvester’s shoes and carry on his duties because there’s only one Sylvester Turner.”

“I’m a better speaker because of Sylvester,” Whitmire said as he paid tribute to Turner. “You just can’t understand what it’s like to be in an African American — a Black church on Sunday morning with everyone enjoying the service and have to follow Sylvester Turner speaking. He will bring out the best in you in public service.”

Also Read: Trump to decide on Canada, Mexico relief today as Howard Lutnick hints at relief for automobile sectors

Turner gained support during his tenure as mayor for his efforts to improve Houston's infrastructure, public safety, flooding, and potholes. He demonstrated his readiness to take on Houston's challenges early in his first term.

Dustin Burrows, a Republican from Lubbock and the speaker of the Texas House, expressed his grief upon learning of Turner's passing.

“His decades of public service—from the halls of the Legislature to Houston City Hall and, most recently, our nation’s Capitol—leave behind a legacy of leadership and advocacy for the people of Houston,” Burrows stated in a statement.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On