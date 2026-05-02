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US sanctions China-based crude terminal operator of trading Iran oil

US sanctions China-based crude terminal operator of trading Iran oil

Published on: May 02, 2026 01:31 am IST
PTI |
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Washington, The US on Friday sanctioned a China-based crude oil terminal operator for importing petroleum products from Iranian entities and warned others of facing the same consequences if they paid a toll to Tehran to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

US sanctions China-based crude terminal operator of trading Iran oil

"The US is taking decisive action to disrupt Iran's illicit oil trade, the Iranian regime's primary revenue streams that fund terrorism and regional destabilization," US Department of State spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

Pigott said the department sanctioned multiple entities, an individual, and a vessel involved in the trade of Iranian petroleum and petroleum products.

The action targets a China-based petroleum terminal operator - Qingdao Haiye Oil Terminal Co., Ltd. - that has imported tens of millions of barrels of sanctioned Iranian crude oil since February last year.

The US also sanctioned Xingchun Li, a Chinese national and the president of QINGDAO HAIYE, and two vessel management companies – UK-based Thriving Times International and Hong Kong-based Onboard Ship Management Limited.

The designated entities are Pedram Pirouzan and Associates Partnership Company or Opal Exchange, Nasser Ghasemi Rad and Associates Partnership Company or Radin Exchange, and Tahayyori and Associates Partnership Company, commonly known as Tahayyori Guarantee Society or Arz Iran Exchange, the Treasury Department said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
strait of hormuz
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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