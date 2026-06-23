US stocks close mixed: S&P 500 falls, Nasdaq drops 1.3%, Dow Jones gains on industrial strength

The U.S. stock market ended mixed on Monday as investors sold technology stocks, watched developments around Iran-related negotiations, and waited for important inflation data that could influence future Federal Reserve decisions.

US stocks closed mixed as Nasdaq fell on a tech selloff, while Dow gained. (Representative image/Bloomberg)

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The S&P 500 fell 0.37% and closed at 7,472.79, showing weakness across the broader market. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.32% to 26,166.60, mainly because several large technology companies saw heavy selling. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was the only major index to finish higher. It gained 148.01 points, or 0.29%, helped by strong performance from industrial stocks.

Closing bell

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.29%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.37% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.32% as weakness in major technology stocks weighed on the market.

How major indexes closing figures:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 148.01 points (+0.29%) to end at 51,630.60.

S&P 500 Index: Fell 0.37% to 7,472.79.

Nasdaq Composite: Dropped 1.32% to 26,166.60.

Russell 2000 Index: Closed at 3,004.40

What moved the market?

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{{^usCountry}} Micron Technology shares hit an all-time high on Monday after the company announced a multi-year strategic agreement with AI startup Anthropic, according to the company announcement. The deal excited investors ahead of Micron's earnings report scheduled for Wednesday, as per the company announcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Micron Technology shares hit an all-time high on Monday after the company announced a multi-year strategic agreement with AI startup Anthropic, according to the company announcement. The deal excited investors ahead of Micron's earnings report scheduled for Wednesday, as per the company announcement. {{/usCountry}}

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Anthropic has agreed to secure memory chip supplies from Micron through a multi-year arrangement. Investors generally like long-term supply agreements because they reduce uncertainty about future sales, according to market analysts via Yahoo Finance.

Also read : Trump says Anthropic was a ‘national security threat’ just a week ago

The second reason investors reacted positively is the partnership's focus on product co-design. Anthropic is not only buying memory products from Micron but is also working directly with the company to develop next-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM) technology. Investors viewed this collaboration as a sign that Micron could strengthen its position in the fast-growing AI chip market, according to market analysts.

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The third reason investors cheered the deal is Micron's investment in Anthropic itself. Micron participated in Anthropic's Series H funding round, becoming one of the investors backing the AI company, according to the company announcement.

Some investors see additional upside if Anthropic eventually launches an initial public offering (IPO) at a very high valuation, as noted by Yahoo Finance. The investment gives Micron exposure not only to AI hardware demand but also to the growth of one of the leading AI model developers.

Oil prices

Oil prices fell further after the U.S. Treasury Department allowed Iranian oil sales for the next 60 days. Brent crude oil dropped 3.31% to close at $77.90 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.32% to close at $74.82 per barrel.

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Also read: Stock market today: Why are US stocks lower today? Tech selloff, Iran talks and PCE inflation data weigh on markets

Why stocks moved today

Top gainers

Apogee Therapeutics (APGE): Surged roughly +46% on heavy volume. The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN): Climbed around +21%. Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA): Gained approximately +21%. (via Yahoo Finance)

Top losers

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) (-16.43%) Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) (-12.49%) Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) (-11.83%)

(Note: Stock prices keep changing throughout the day. These top gainers and losers are not real-time figures and may be different when you check them later. )

Which sectors performed (June 23, 2026)

Technology

Financial

Healthcare

Consumer Cyclical

Communication Services

Industrials

Consumer Defensive

Energy

Utilities

Real Estate

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Overall, Monday's market action showed a clear split between sectors, with technology stocks facing strong selling pressure while some industrial stocks provided support to the broader market. Investors are now focused on upcoming inflation data, which could offer clues about the Federal Reserve's next interest-rate decisions and potentially influence market direction in the coming days.