    US Supreme Court holds back decision on Donald Trump's global tariff policy

    The court hasn’t said when it will issue its next opinions but could schedule more decisions on Tuesday or Wednesday, when the justices again are in session.

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 3:57 PM IST
    Bloomberg
    The US Supreme Court didn’t rule on challenges to President Donald Trump’s tariffs Wednesday, leaving the world to wait until at least next week to learn the fate of his signature economic policy.

    File photo of US President Donald Trump (AFP)
    File photo of US President Donald Trump (AFP)

    The court hasn’t said when it will issue its next opinions but could schedule more decisions on Tuesday or Wednesday, when the justices again are in session. Track updates on Iran unrest

    Consumer stocks including Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Mattel Inc. fell on the lack of a ruling, while power-tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc. erased an earlier gain.

    Arguments on November 5 suggested the court was skeptical that Trump had authority to impose the tariffs under a 1977 law that gives the president special powers during emergency situations.

    A ruling against Trump on tariffs would deliver his biggest legal defeat since returning to the White House. At issue are Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day” tariffs, which placed levies of 10-50% on most imports, along with duties imposed on Canada, Mexico and China in the name of addressing fentanyl trafficking.

    A decision against Trump could also open the way for more than $130 billion in refunds.

