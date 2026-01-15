US Supreme Court holds back decision on Donald Trump's global tariff policy

Arguments on November 5 suggested the court was skeptical that Trump had authority to impose the tariffs under a 1977 law that gives the president special powers during emergency situations.
A ruling against Trump on tariffs would deliver his biggest legal defeat since returning to the White House. At issue are Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day” tariffs, which placed levies of 10-50% on most imports, along with duties imposed on Canada, Mexico and China in the name of addressing fentanyl trafficking.
A decision against Trump could also open the way for more than $130 billion in refunds.