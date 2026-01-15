Minneapolis ICE shooting: DHS provides blow-by-blow account of ‘attack’ by suspects, ‘Began striking the officer…’

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has shared a blow-by-blow account of a new ICE-involved shooting in Minnesota, which took place in the 600 block of 24th Avenue North in Minneapolis. This shooting comes just days after ICE agent Jonathan Ross fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. Minneapolis ICE shooting: DHS provides blow-by-blow account of ‘attack’ by suspects (Photo by Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

What did the DHS say? The DHS has now shared a statement on X, shedding light on the shooting. “At 6:50 PM CT, federal law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis of an illegal alien from Venezuela who was released into the country by Joe Biden in 2022,” the statement reads. “In an attempt to evade arrest, the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a parked car. The subject then fled on foot.”

The statement adds that the officer caught up to the suspect on foot and attempted to apprehend him, but he tried to resist and also “violently assaulted” the officer.

“While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle,” says the statement. “As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick.”

It adds, “Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired defensive shots to defend his life. The initial subject was hit in the leg.”

The three individuals then allegedly ran back to the apartment and barricaded themselves inside. While the officer and the suspect who was shot are both in the hospital, both the attackers are in custody, the DHS confirms.

“This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota’s top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE and federal law enforcement officers,” the DHS says.

“Their hateful rhetoric and resistance against men and women who are simply trying to do their jobs must end. Federal law enforcement officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest criminals and lawbreakers,” it adds.