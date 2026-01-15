‘Smiling with thumbs up’: Venezuelan suspect's first reaction to Minneapolis ICE shooting out; DHS mentions Biden

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that ICE officers were involved in a shooting incident in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Officials stated that a violent confrontation during an immigration enforcement operation led an officer to fire a defensive shot after being attacked by multiple individuals. Law enforcement officers at the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP)

According to DHS, the incident began during a targeted traffic stop involving a Venezuelan national who had previously been released into the US in 2022. Authorities say the suspect attempted to escape, triggering a chain of events that quickly escalated into a physical assault on a federal officer.

‘Smiling with thumbs up’ Fox News, meanwhile, cited sources to report that there is a photo of the suspect on a stretcher. They could be seen smiling and giving a thumbs up during the arrest, as per the outlet.

“At 6:50 PM CT, federal law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis of an illegal alien from Venezuela who was released into the country by Joe Biden in 2022," the DHS said.

Officials said the suspect fled in his vehicle, crashed into a parked car, and then attempted to escape on foot. When an officer caught up with him, the encounter turned violent.

“The law enforcement officer caught up to the subject on foot and attempted to apprehend him when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer.”

DHS said the situation worsened when two additional individuals allegedly joined the attack.

“While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle.”

As the officer attempted to regain control, DHS said the original suspect rejoined the assault. “As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick.”

Faced with what officials described as a life-threatening situation involving three attackers, the officer discharged his weapon.

“Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life. The initial subject was hit in the leg.”

Authorities said all three individuals fled back into an apartment and barricaded themselves inside before being taken into custody. Both the injured officer and the suspect were transported to the hospital.

“The attacked officer and the subject are both in the hospital. Both attackers are in custody.”

“This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota’s top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE and federal law enforcement officers," the DHS added.

“Their hateful rhetoric and resistance against men and women who are simply trying to do their jobs must end. Federal law enforcement officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest criminals and lawbreakers.”