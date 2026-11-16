US Supreme Court rejects Trump’s plan to cut DEI-related UC research grants

The US Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear an appeal by President Donald Trump's administration of a judicial decision against its cuts to about $59 million in federal grants to researchers in the University of California system as part of his crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The Supreme Court declined to review a ruling blocking the administration from cutting roughly $59 million in University of California grants tied to diversity initiatives. (REUTERS)

A lower court's ruling preserved the DEI-related grants, finding that the cuts likely violated the rights of the researchers under the Constitution's First Amendment, which protects against government abridgment of the freedom of speech.

The disputed cuts are part of Trump's wide-ranging actions to reshape the US government, slash federal spending and end government support for programs aimed at promoting diversity or "gender ideology" that the administration opposes.

After Trump signed executive orders in January 2025 targeting DEI and gender ideology, the National Science Foundation and National Endowment for the Humanities cut off grants for researchers in the University of California system, one of the world's leading public research entities.

The plaintiffs filed a class-action lawsuit in 2025 on behalf of affected researchers accusing the administration of violating their First Amendment rights through discriminatory funding cuts based on the content and viewpoint of their research.

The terminated grants funded projects that included efforts to foster discussion about racial equity in science education institutions and expand science education opportunities for Indigenous youth, according to court papers.

The administration has argued that the government has broad discretion to decide what research it will fund, including the ability to end financial support for projects that conflict with its policy agenda.

US District Judge Rita Lin halted the administration's termination of DEI-related grants, finding that the researchers were likely to win their claim that the cuts amounted to unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination. The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that portion of Lin's ruling, prompting the administration's appeal to the Supreme Court.

The court previously allowed Trump to proceed with sweeping cuts to National Institutes of Health grants for research related to racial minorities or LGBT people, but that August 2025 ruling was based on procedural grounds, not the First Amendment.

The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, has been highly deferential toward Trump's aggressive use of executive authority, vastly expanding the power of the presidency, though the justices have ruled against him in a few major cases.