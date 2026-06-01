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US takes step to halt Nvidia AI chip shipments to Chinese firms outside China

It is unclear how many of the chips have been exported in the year that the Trump administration left the door open.

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 02:31 am IST
Reuters |
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The US Department of Commerce on Sunday moved to close a year-old potential loophole it had created that may have led companies to export the world's most advanced chips - like Nvidia's most sophisticated Rubin and Blackwell processors, as well as AMD's MI350x - to Chinese entities located outside China.

The Nvidia logo is seen at the company's annual GTC developers conference at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on March 16, 2026. (Representative image/AFP)

The unexpected guidance suggests the United States' best AI chips may have been making their way to the subsidiaries of Chinese AI firms based in places like Malaysia for almost a year despite broader US efforts to starve Chinese firms of semiconductors needed to develop critical AI capabilities.

The new guidance was posted on the Commerce Department's website on Sunday.

It is unclear how many of the chips have been exported in the year that the Trump administration left the door open. One chip industry source with deep supply-chain knowledge estimated it was in the hundreds of thousands.

In unusual weekend guidance, the Commerce Department said it would enforce license requirements for advanced chips to entities headquartered in China, even when the entities were located outside China.

 
nvidia corp. china
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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