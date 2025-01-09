WASHINGTON, - The U.S. is expected to announce $500 million in military aid for Ukraine on Thursday at a final gathering of President Joe Biden's weapons pledging conferences, meetings Kyiv says have been critical to its defense against Russia. US to announce new weapons package for Ukraine as defense leaders prepare to meet in Germany

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group , comprised of about 50 allies who usually meet every few months at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, was started in 2022 by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to speed and synchronize the delivery of arms to Kyiv.

The group's future is unclear with President-elect Donald Trump set to take office on Jan. 20. Advisers to Trump have floated proposals to end the Ukraine war that would cede large parts of the country to Russia for the foreseeable future.

Washington has committed more than $63.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia's invasion and the additional $500 million could be announced later on Wednesday, a U.S. official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

On Thursday, the defense leaders will meet at Ramstein Air Base for the 25th UDCG meeting.

"We're not sunsetting the group. The next administration is completely welcome and encouraged ... to take the mantle of this 50 country strong group and continue to drive and lead through it," said a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"It will endure in some capacity, in some form going forward, I believe, regardless of exactly how the next team does or doesn't pursue it," the official said.

Trump will have a few billion dollars in appropriated money that he could use for Ukraine's military needs once he takes office.

The official added that the Thursday meeting would look to endorse roadmaps for Ukraine's military needs and objectives through 2027.

More than 12,300 civilians have been killed in the Ukraine war since Russia invaded nearly three years ago, the United Nations said, noting a spike in casualties due to the use of drones, long-range missiles and glide bombs.

Ukraine said on Tuesday its forces were "commencing new offensive actions" in Russia's western Kursk region.

Ukraine first seized part of the Kursk region in a surprise incursion last August, and it has held territory there for five months despite losing some ground.

The apparent escalation in the fighting in the Kursk region comes at a critical time for Ukraine, whose outnumbered and outgunned troops are struggling to repel Russian advances in the east.

