US to double H-1B visas? All on new proposal amid Trump's immigration crackdown

A new legislative proposal aimed at doubling the issuance of contentious H-1B visas for individuals immigrating to the United States has been reintroduced in Congress. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has reintroduced the HIRE Act, seeking to double H-1B visa issuance from 65,000 to 130,000.(Representational)

Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi from Illinois has brought back the High-Skilled Immigration Reform for Employment (HIRE) Act—legislation intended to enhance America’s long-term economic and technological competitiveness.

This initiative comes amid increased scrutiny of the H-1B program during President Donald Trump’s administration, which has enacted stricter enforcement protocols and substantially raised application fees.

The outcome of the HIRE Act could alter hiring procedures in the technology, healthcare, and research industries while also impacting the balance between drawing international talent and preserving American jobs.

Congress presently allows a standard quota of 65,000 H-1B visas and a master's cap of 20,000 H-1B visas for U.S. advanced degrees.

Trump's $100k H-1B fee

Trump issued a proclamation in September that increased the cost of H-1B worker permits to $100,000 for businesses. The new $100k H-1B petition fee increases the expense for US businesses looking to hire skilled foreign workers.

The bill was reintroduced to Congress prior to Trump's announcement of a new immigration crackdown following the shooting of two National Guard members close to the White House in Washington, D.C. The President stated that his administration would implement a “permanent pause” on all migration from “Third World” nations - although he did not provide specific details. His statements may directly influence the applications for H1-B visas in the future.

What is HIRE Act? All on Raja Krishnamoorthi's proposal

In an attempt to tackle the persistent labor shortages in the technology sector and other specialized fields, Congressman Krishnamoorthi has declared the reintroduction of the HIRE Act, which aims to double the annual limit on new H-1B visas from 65,000 to 130,000.

“To build the jobs and industries of tomorrow, America must stay at the forefront of innovation by strengthening our own workforce while continuing to welcome top talent from around the globe... By growing our domestic talent pipeline and ensuring employers can recruit the skilled workers they need, we can create good-paying jobs and secure America’s leadership in the technologies of the future,” Krishnamoorthi stated.

In order to improve the domestic talent pipeline, the proposed legislation also seeks to enhance federal financing for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education in primary and secondary schools nationwide.

Can HIRE ACT preserve US competitiveness globally?

The ITServe Alliance, the nation's biggest association of IT service providers, and other supporters of the HIRE Act argue that this growth is essential to preserving US competitiveness internationally.

The legislation is being introduced concurrently with the Trump administration's implementation of more stringent oversight procedures, increased enforcement of compliance through "Project Firewall," and the imposition of a $100,000 application fee for new H-1B visas—a move that is already being challenged in court by a number of business organizations.

The majority of H-1B visas are currently given to corporations who recruit fewer than 15 new workers annually, and visa approvals have recently benefited US-based technology giants over Indian outsourcing firms.

Meanwhile, Raghu Chittimalla, the Chair of the Governing Board of ITServe Alliance, stated that the HIRE Act represents a significant advancement in the modernization of the US high-skilled immigration system, ensuring that skilled professionals can persist in their contributions to America's innovation-driven economy.

Here's what happens next

The passage of the HIRE Act remains uncertain. When a bill reaches Congress, it embarks on a lengthy process: initially introduced, subsequently referred to a committee for examination and modifications, and finally subjected to discussions and votes in both the House and Senate.