H1-B visa row: NRI couple with 6 crore net worth reveals plan to return to India for ‘peaceful’ life in Ooty or Kochi

A couple residing in the US on an H-1B visa is planning their return to India due to ongoing stress associated with US immigration and a longing for a nature-oriented lifestyle. An H-1B visa couple is planning a four-year return to India, seeking a nature-focused life. They aim for a ₹ 3 crore home and have consulted Reddit users for advice on cultural integration.(Unsplash)

In their early 40s, they aim to relocate to South India in about four years, with an estimated net worth of ₹6 crore (60 million INR). By that time, their daughter will have finished high school.

NRI couple's plan for their daughter

While her parents begin to rebuild their lives in India, she might pursue her further education in the US on an F1 student visa. The couple has shared their plans on Reddit, seeking advice from other users. However, HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of their claims.

NRI couple wants to settle in southern region of India

The NRI couple aspire to purchase a comfortable home valued at around ₹3 crore. They believe that the remaining funds will yield sufficient interest or dividend income to sustain their modest lifestyle without the necessity of a full-time job.

The couple characterizes themselves as peace-loving individuals. They adhere to a vegetarian diet, avoid alcohol and smoking, and have no interest in parties or a hectic social life. Instead, they find joy in nature, hiking, boating, gardening, and cultivating their own food.

Although they hail from Delhi, they are considering the possibility of relocating to the southern region of India. They are attracted to smaller cities and towns that provide lush greenery, favorable weather, and a more relaxed lifestyle.

Locations such as Ooty, Coimbatore, and Kochi are particularly appealing to them due to the natural beauty and opportunities for gardening and outdoor activities. One aspect they are seeking to comprehend before reaching a conclusive decision is whether transitioning to the south will be culturally seamless.

Redditors offer suggestion

Their post sparked extensive discussions on Reddit, where individuals provided practical suggestions and warnings concerning the return to India following an extended period overseas. “Don't buy a house as soon as you reach here. Understand the surrounding first. Stay put in any metro city, then make a move to serene places,” one person wrote.

A financial analyst recommended utilizing the existing US Dollar exchange rate and encouraged the couple to target a corpus of ₹10 crore, which has the potential to yield a post-tax income of approximately ₹54 lakh each year—sufficient for a “very good lifestyle anywhere in India.”

The majority of the guidance provided was focused on cultural and linguistic challenges. “Languages matter; don't take this lightly,” cautioned a third individual, emphasizing the crucial role of local languages in managing everyday life in Tier 3 cities.