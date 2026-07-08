US visa applicant receives ‘do not travel’ warning from embassy despite J-1 approval; ‘You must wait until…’

A J-1 visa applicant received an email from a US Embassy advising them against making any travel plans, even though their visa has been approved and they have retrieved their passport.

The applicant's passport was retained after the appointment, and their case was placed under administrative processing and social media vetting. (X/@USAndIndia)

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The J-1 visa status is typically used by students participating in designated educational exchange programs, including the UC Education Abroad Program (EAP), Fulbright, LASPAU, DAAD, AmidEast, among others. Additionally, it may be employed by universities for students enrolled in degree programs.

The applicant, a physician and medical graduate from Jordan currently based in the UAE, shared the experience on Reddit, saying they had secured a position in the US that required a J-1 visa. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of Redditor's claims.

In the post, the applicant said they chose to attend their visa interview in Tbilisi, Georgia, as a third-country national (TCN) due to embassy closures and limited operations in the Middle East amid recent tense situation.

Applicant's visa got approved, but embassy sent ‘don’t travel' message

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Reddit post, the applicant appeared for the interview around two weeks ago. Their passport was retained after the appointment, and their case was placed under administrative processing and social media vetting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Reddit post, the applicant appeared for the interview around two weeks ago. Their passport was retained after the appointment, and their case was placed under administrative processing and social media vetting. {{/usCountry}}

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The applicant said the case was later marked "approved" and they collected their passport with the J-1 visa issued. After returning to the UAE and preparing to travel to the US, they received an unexpected email from the US Embassy in Tbilisi.

The message read: “Please do not make any travel arrangements at this time. You must wait until you receive official further notice from us. Thank you for your cooperation and patience.”

Also Read: Green card alert: Applicants to see major changes amid new immigration rules, increased wait times

Applicant seeks clarity after embassy notice

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The Reddit user said they were not given any explanation for the request and that their visa status had not changed. "My Visa status hasn't changed (still says 'Issued')," the applicant wrote, adding that they were unsure what had triggered the email.

They said they had contacted the embassy seeking clarification and attempted to call, but it was outside working hours. While waiting for a response, the applicant asked others if they had experienced a similar situation and what the possible reason or solution could be.

The post attracted queries from other Reddit users. One commenter asked whether the email was genuine and whether replying to it led to the correct embassy email address.

Another user said they did not have experience with the exact situation but asked whether they could privately discuss the process of applying as a third-country national.

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Also Read: White House clears new visa rule impacting foreign students: Here's how Indians will be impacted

Does this signal a wider J-1 visa change?

The Reddit post does not indicate that all J-1 visa holders are facing similar travel restrictions, and the reason behind the embassy’s message remains unclear.

The case comes amid broader changes being considered by the Trump administration around US immigration rules, including proposals affecting employment visas and international student programs.

The administration’s immigration roadmap includes possible changes to H-1B visa rules, Green Card processes, employer compliance requirements and programs used by international students, including Optional Practical Training (OPT).

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The proposals are not final rules and would need to go through the federal rulemaking process, including public review, before taking effect.