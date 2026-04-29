US visa update: What are the two new questions that could lead to rejection?

The United States has introduced two additional questions in its visa application process that could significantly impact approval rates for potential immigrants seeking a temporary visa. The Guardian reported that this is an attempt by the US State Department to tighten approval amid rising concerns over immigration misuse and asylum claims.

New visa application questions in the US require applicants to confirm they do not fear harm upon returning home.(AI generated image)

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The Guardian reported that staff at all US embassies and consulates throughout the world have been asked to modify their procedures.

The embassies have now been directed to ask two new questions to the US visa seekers. They require applicants to confirm that they do not fear mistreatment if they return home before the interview can proceed.

Read more: US may increase refugee admissions for South Africans

What are the new US visa interview questions?

According to The Guardian, the two new questions added to visa interviews and documentation include:

1. Whether the applicant plans to apply for asylum after entering the US?

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Whether the applicant fears harm or mistreatment in returning to their country of nationality or permanent residence? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Whether the applicant fears harm or mistreatment in returning to their country of nationality or permanent residence? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The likelihood that they will be rejected will increase dramatically if they say "yes" or choose not to answer either question. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The likelihood that they will be rejected will increase dramatically if they say "yes" or choose not to answer either question. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An applicant may be punished for lying to a federal officer if they consciously answered "no" to the two questions but did not intend it and are found to be false. Who is impacted by the change? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An applicant may be punished for lying to a federal officer if they consciously answered "no" to the two questions but did not intend it and are found to be false. Who is impacted by the change? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Applicants for nonimmigrant visas who are being screened in a U.S. embassy or consulate in their native country are subject to the new directive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Applicants for nonimmigrant visas who are being screened in a U.S. embassy or consulate in their native country are subject to the new directive. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Visitors who are not eligible for an ESTA, college students, temporary farm workers, business leaders, and H-1B workers are examples of nonimmigrant visa categories who will be subject to the question during their interview. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visitors who are not eligible for an ESTA, college students, temporary farm workers, business leaders, and H-1B workers are examples of nonimmigrant visa categories who will be subject to the question during their interview. {{/usCountry}}

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The requirement to demonstrate "non-immigrant intent" can be directly contradicted by declaring such intent on a non-immigrant visa application (such as B1/B2 tourist visas or student visas), even though requesting refuge is lawful under US law.

Read more: Why is Indian techie considering return to India despite H-1B lottery selection?

Why are the questions being introduced?

According to the directive, the new procedure is intended to reduce the number of individuals who, according to the department, misrepresent themselves while applying for a visa.

The Guardian reported the contents of the directive that read, “The high number of aliens claiming asylum in the United States indicates that many aliens misrepresent this intention to consular officers in the visa application process and at US ports of entry.”

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The directive further detailed that the “information collected from visa applicants under current guidance is inadequate to identify those applicants who fear harm or mistreatment in returning to their home country.”

Last week, a ruling declared that the existing prohibition on accepting asylum requests applied for from the US will be considered unlawful.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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