H-1B visa row: Indian techie feeling ‘weirdly sad’ despite lottery selection, considering return to India

A tech professional from India expressed his genuine feelings of sadness and confusion, despite being selected in the recent H-1B lottery amid immigration crackdown in US. He is contemplating a return to India, as his employer, a small startup, has offered him the possibility to continue his job remotely from India. Amid US immigration issues, an Indian tech professional feels confused after winning the H-1B lottery.

This revelation surfaced amidst a wave of layoffs an discouraging posts regarding the American Dream, particularly for those who were not selected in the lottery and lack alternative legal means to remain in the US.

In a Reddit post, whose authenticity cannot be verified by HT.com, the user said: “I got picked in the H-1B lottery this year. Honestly, I always thought this would be a “finally, I made it” moment. But instead, I feel this weird sense of sadness and I don’t really understand why.”

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‘I feel mentally tired,’ says Indian techie in US The Reddit user elaborated that he has resided in the US for the past four years, during which he completed his master's degree, followed by OPT, STEM OPT, and now holds an H-1B visa as well. "I did everything “right” to get here. But now that it actually happened, I feel mentally tired. Almost burned out,” the Redditor continued.

Sharing his plans to move back to India, the user said: “Part of me is thinking about going back to India. My current employer (small startup) is open to letting me continue the same job from India, so it’s not like I’d be starting from scratch.”

The Redditor further mentioned apprehension about going back to his home country, saying: “At the same time, I keep overthinking: What if I go back and regret missing opportunities in the US? What if I stay, get laid off next year, and end up in a worse situation anyway? Am I just tired and making an emotional decision?”

“I always chased this path thinking it was the goal. Now that I’m here, I’m not even sure if it’s what I want anymore.”

Indian techie seeks suggestions As the Redditor also sought advice on the potential outcomes of returning to India, several users emphasized the importance of having a clear objective to guide his decision-making process.

Many recommended that he try working from India for a month to assess whether he would enjoy that arrangement. However, others cautioned him that this option carries the risk of becoming stranded in India for an indefinite duration due to immigration complications.

“Ask your employer for wfh for a month. Go visit your family in India. See if that’s what you really want. Usually going back for a short period of time makes things clearer for most people. At least for me it did and I came back lol,” one person commented.

“I completely understand your situation! I’m feeling burnt out with all these visa issues and plan to just leave here and go back. I also work for a startup that plans to relocate me back to India. I suppose wherever you end up, you’ll always feel like you’re missing out. The key is to find a way to make peace with it. Regardless of your decision, try to prioritize your well-being and find happiness in your current situation,” a second user said.