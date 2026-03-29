Are H-1B lottery FY 2027 results out? Know about myUSCIS accounts and what needs to done if selected
The H-1B visa lottery results for FY 2027 began releasing on Friday, with updates expectedithroughout the weekend.
The results of the lottery for the H-1B visa program for fiscal year 2027 started releasing on Friday, as per immigration attorneys. They noted that not all results have been released yet and that updates will continue throughout the weekend, but before April 1.
After that, employers will be required to start submitting petitions for their chosen candidates. This marks the first instance in which the USCIS has implemented a wage-based lottery instead of a random selection process for H-1B applications.
Immigration attorney Emily Neumann stated that the selection notice is sent to workers or their attorneys if the employers are collaborating with legal counsel, and candidates will not be able to ascertain their selection status unless they are informed by the law firm or the employers.
“USCIS has started uploading H-1B lottery selection notices in myUSCIS accounts. We have not received the usual email notification yet, but when logging in, we are able to see some selections. This will likely continue over the weekend and into next week,” Neumann stated.
"Those selected can begin filing on April 1, 2026 and must use the new version of the I-129 form, which now requests information regarding the education, experience, skills, and level of supervision required for the position," he added.
Also Read: H-1B alert: Visa applicants to face major change; Which categories will
Important Information
Selections are currently being released, expected to continue through the following week.
The filing period commences on April 1, 2026.
It is essential to utilize the updated I-129 form, which now inquires about educational background, work experience, skills, and the level of supervision required for the role.
Do not wait for an email notification; instead, access myUSCIS directly.
What if you are selected: Promptly confirm with your employer or attorney and begin compiling necessary documents (such as degree evaluations, LCA, and evidence of specialty occupation).
What if you are not selected: If you are on OPT or STEM OPT, ensure that your timelines are well-established. Explore options for O-1 visas or employer-sponsored green card pathways.
For those conducting research on employers: You can investigate any company's H-1B salary submissions and sponsorship history at greencardclock.com/lca-explorer.
Is there a chance for a second or third lottery?
The USCIS has not yet disclosed the total number of registrations or the count of selected candidates. After employers submit petitions for the chosen candidates, the USCIS verifies if the 85,000 cap has been reached and subsequently announces a second lottery.
Neumann stated that a second lottery could occur this year, as many employers might refrain from filing petitions for selected candidates who are outside the US, given that hiring them would incur a $100,000 fee for the companies. In FY 2025, a second lottery was held. However, in FY 2026, no second lottery was conducted.
Changes in Form I-129
The revised Form I-129 now requests that employers furnish comprehensive details regarding the minimum qualifications for the position, which are utilized to establish the wage level on the Labor Condition Application (LCA). Additionally, employers must reveal the minimum educational prerequisites for the role, the necessary field of study, any minimum experience criteria, and whether the position entails supervisory responsibilities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More