Are H-1B lottery FY 2027 results out? Know about myUSCIS accounts and what needs to done if selected

The results of the lottery for the H-1B visa program for fiscal year 2027 started releasing on Friday, as per immigration attorneys. They noted that not all results have been released yet and that updates will continue throughout the weekend, but before April 1. USCIS may hold a second lottery for the H-1B visa program if the cap of 85,000 is not reached after employers submit petitions. (Representational Image)

After that, employers will be required to start submitting petitions for their chosen candidates. This marks the first instance in which the USCIS has implemented a wage-based lottery instead of a random selection process for H-1B applications.

Immigration attorney Emily Neumann stated that the selection notice is sent to workers or their attorneys if the employers are collaborating with legal counsel, and candidates will not be able to ascertain their selection status unless they are informed by the law firm or the employers.

“USCIS has started uploading H-1B lottery selection notices in myUSCIS accounts. We have not received the usual email notification yet, but when logging in, we are able to see some selections. This will likely continue over the weekend and into next week,” Neumann stated.

"Those selected can begin filing on April 1, 2026 and must use the new version of the I-129 form, which now requests information regarding the education, experience, skills, and level of supervision required for the position," he added.

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