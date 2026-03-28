H-1B alert: Visa applicants to face major change; Which categories will be affected? Check details
The US will implement enhanced visa screening from March 30, reviewing social media activity for a broader range of visa categories.
The US will expand its visa screening process starting March 30, incorporating social media activity and the broader online presence of applicants into a mandatory review for a wider range of visa categories, as per the State Department.
The revised framework will be applicable to applicants visiting US consulates abroad, encompassing categories such as A-3, C-3 domestic workers, G-5, H-3, H-4 dependents of H-3, K visas, Q, R, S, T, and U. This represents an extension of an existing system that has been operational for student and exchange visas (F, M, J) since June 2025, as well as for H-1B visa holders and their dependents since December 2025.
Also Read: US plans wage hike for H-1B visa holders, raising hiring costs by up to 33%; What it means for Indian workers
New visa rules require public social media profiles for wider range of applicants
As a component of the updated procedure, applicants must ensure that their social media profiles should be public. During the background verification process, officials will assess online behavior, content, and digital traces.
In an official statement, the department said that to facilitate this vetting process, all applicants for A-3, C-3 (if a domestic worker), G-5, H-3, H-4 dependents of H-3, K-1, K-2, K-3, Q, R-1, R-2, S, T, U, H-1B, H-4, F, M, and J non-immigrant visas are required to modify the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to ‘public’ or ‘open.’
‘Thorough vetting of all visa applicants’
Officials further stated that this initiative represents a wider effort to integrate all accessible data points into visa determinations. “The Department uses all available information in visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to U.S. national security or public safety. We conduct thorough vetting of all visa applicants.”
Emphasizing the security aspect, the department said that every visa adjudication is a national security decision. “The United States must be vigilant during the visa issuance process to ensure that those applying for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests, and that all applicants credibly establish their eligibility for the visa sought, including that they intend to engage in activities consistent with the terms for their admission.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More