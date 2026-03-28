H-1B alert: Visa applicants to face major change; Which categories will be affected? Check details

The US will expand its visa screening process starting March 30, incorporating social media activity and the broader online presence of applicants into a mandatory review for a wider range of visa categories, as per the State Department. Starting March 30, the US will expand its visa screening to include social media activity for a broader range of visa categories. Applicants must set profiles to public for vetting, aligning with national security measures. (Representational Image)

The revised framework will be applicable to applicants visiting US consulates abroad, encompassing categories such as A-3, C-3 domestic workers, G-5, H-3, H-4 dependents of H-3, K visas, Q, R, S, T, and U. This represents an extension of an existing system that has been operational for student and exchange visas (F, M, J) since June 2025, as well as for H-1B visa holders and their dependents since December 2025.

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New visa rules require public social media profiles for wider range of applicants As a component of the updated procedure, applicants must ensure that their social media profiles should be public. During the background verification process, officials will assess online behavior, content, and digital traces.

In an official statement, the department said that to facilitate this vetting process, all applicants for A-3, C-3 (if a domestic worker), G-5, H-3, H-4 dependents of H-3, K-1, K-2, K-3, Q, R-1, R-2, S, T, U, H-1B, H-4, F, M, and J non-immigrant visas are required to modify the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to ‘public’ or ‘open.’

‘Thorough vetting of all visa applicants’ Officials further stated that this initiative represents a wider effort to integrate all accessible data points into visa determinations. “The Department uses all available information in visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to U.S. national security or public safety. We conduct thorough vetting of all visa applicants.”

Emphasizing the security aspect, the department said that every visa adjudication is a national security decision. “The United States must be vigilant during the visa issuance process to ensure that those applying for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests, and that all applicants credibly establish their eligibility for the visa sought, including that they intend to engage in activities consistent with the terms for their admission.”