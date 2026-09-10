US wholesale prices rose 5.4% in August: What it means for Fed rate decision

US wholesale prices increased in August, giving the Federal Reserve another inflation reading to consider before its upcoming interest rate decision. The Producer Price Index (PPI), which tracks the prices businesses receive for goods and services, rose 0.4% in August from July. The increase was in line with the 0.4% rise expected by economists, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

US inflation and oil prices raise concerns ahead of the Fed rate decision. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

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On a yearly basis, PPI inflation reached 5.4% in August. That was 0.1 percentage point higher than economists had expected. The reading is also well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target, keeping pressure on policymakers. PPI had increased just 0.1% in July, which was slightly higher than the earlier estimate of no change, the BLS reported.

Core PPI inflation

Core PPI, which removes food and energy prices, increased 0.2% in August. Economists had expected a 0.3% increase, meaning the core reading came in lower than expected. Another measure called core PPI excluding trade services rose 0.3%, matching expectations.

Oil prices hit $100

The inflation report came at the same time that US crude oil prices moved above $100 a barrel. The combination of higher wholesale prices and more expensive oil raised fresh concerns about inflation. Stock market futures moved lower after the report, while Treasury yields jumped sharply.

Treasury yields rise

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{{^usCountry}} The 10-year US Treasury note yield climbed to its highest level since November 2023. Higher Treasury yields can make borrowing more expensive and can also put pressure on stocks. The market reaction showed that investors were worried that inflation could make it harder for the Fed to lower or ease interest rates. Inflation fears grow {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 10-year US Treasury note yield climbed to its highest level since November 2023. Higher Treasury yields can make borrowing more expensive and can also put pressure on stocks. The market reaction showed that investors were worried that inflation could make it harder for the Fed to lower or ease interest rates. Inflation fears grow {{/usCountry}}

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Chris Rupkey, chief economist at Fwdbonds, said the PPI report did not reduce concerns about inflation. He said the data continues to point to inflation risks for the US economy, especially for Fed officials who are more worried about rising prices.

Energy prices jump

Energy prices were one of the biggest drivers of the August PPI rise. Final-demand energy prices jumped 4.2% during the month. A major reason was a sharp increase in diesel prices. Diesel prices jumped 24.1% in August. This is important because higher diesel costs can increase transportation and delivery expenses for businesses. Rising energy costs can eventually put more pressure on prices paid by consumers.

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Goods prices rise

Prices for goods overall rose 1.1% in August. This means the increase in wholesale inflation was not only linked to energy. Higher goods prices can add to inflation pressure if businesses pass their higher costs on to customers. Prices for services increased only 0.1% in August. However, transportation and warehousing prices rose 2.3%, making them an important part of the services increase. This shows that some parts of the service economy are still facing higher costs.

Portfolio costs remain high

Portfolio management costs, a closely watched part of the PPI report, fell 1.6% in August. Despite the monthly decline, these costs were still 18.8% higher than a year earlier. This shows that some price pressures remain strong even when individual categories fall from one month to the next.

Supply chain prices rise

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Prices for processed goods increased 1.8% in August. Prices for unprocessed goods rose 1.1%. These increases suggest that some cost pressures are continuing through the production pipeline.

CPI inflation report next

The PPI report was released less than a week before the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. This makes the inflation data particularly important for policymakers as they decide what to do with interest rates. The Fed will also receive another major inflation report before its decision.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is due on Friday. Economists expect headline CPI inflation to show an annual increase of 3.4%. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, is expected to rise 2.4% annually. Both the BLS CPI and PPI reports feed into the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index. However, the next PCE inflation report will not be released until later this month. That means the PCE data will come after next week’s Fed policy meeting.

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Fed rate hike bets

The Fed has kept interest rates unchanged throughout 2026 so far. The central bank is now widely expected to approve a 0.25 percentage point increase in its benchmark interest rate. However, market expectations have been changing quickly as new economic data comes out.

Traders slightly increased their expectations for a Fed rate increase after the PPI report. The probability of a rate hike moved close to 66%, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch gauge. This shows that investors see the latest inflation data as increasing the pressure on the Fed to act.

Fed officials divided

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Public comments from Fed officials have not shown a single clear view on the next rate move. Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh has recently stressed that inflation needs to return to the Fed’s target. Warsh has also indicated that action by the central bank may be needed.

Other policymakers have supported a more patient approach. They want the Fed to continue watching economic data before making aggressive policy moves. This creates uncertainty around how strongly the central bank will respond to the latest inflation numbers.

Tariffs and war add pressure

Much of the persistent inflation seen this year has been linked to the continued impact of US tariffs. The war in the Middle East has also added pressure, particularly through energy and oil prices. With US crude now above $100 a barrel, investors are watching whether higher energy costs could push inflation even higher.

Why $100 oil matters

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Higher oil prices can increase the cost of transportation, production and other business activities. If companies pass those higher costs to consumers, inflation could remain high for longer. That could make the Fed more cautious about cutting rates and increase pressure for tighter monetary policy.

The latest PPI data does not show inflation returning comfortably to the Fed’s 2% target. At the same time, core PPI was weaker than expected, showing that not every part of inflation is accelerating. Investors will now closely watch Friday’s CPI report, oil prices, Treasury yields and Fed officials’ comments for clues about the next rate decision.