US winter storm map: 'More intense' system on the way? Here are the states at risk

Parts of the United States may face another round of hazardous winter weather this weekend, even as communities continue to recover from the destruction caused by Winter Storm Fern. The latest outlook comes just days after Winter Storm Fern battered wide swaths of the country with heavy snow. (Bloomberg)

Updated forecast maps show a renewed threat of ice and snow across large portions of the South, Southeast and Eastern Seaboard.

Fresh ice threat after deadly Winter Storm Fern The latest outlook comes just days after Winter Storm Fern battered wide swaths of the country with heavy snow ice.

The storm has been linked to at least nine deaths, while hundreds of thousands of residents remain without electricity as extreme cold keeps power lines and roads locked in ice, according to Newsweek.

Extreme cold warnings and winter weather advisories are still active across parts of the South and Southeast.

AccuWeather meteorologists say the lingering cold could worsen the impact of any new storm system expected later this week.