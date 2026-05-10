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Usha Vance celebrates Mother's Day with a heartwarming reading session with mother Lakshmi Chilukuri

On Mother’s Day, Usha Vance shares a heartfelt conversation with her mother Lakshmi Chilukuri on their love for reading and storytelling.

Published on: May 10, 2026 06:31 am IST
By HT News Desk
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On the occasion of Mother's Day, Usha Vance, American lawyer and second lady of the United States, shared a heartwarming conversation with her mother, Lakshmi Chilukuri, during a special podcast session. The mother-daughter duo reflected on their shared love for reading and cherished childhood memories.

Usha Vance and Lakshmi Chilukuri reflect on reading, family traditions in a special Mother's Day session.

(Also read: Usha Vance wears Oscar De La Renta gown as she attends state dinner for British royals with JD Vance )

Usha Vance's storytelling session with mother

The duo spoke about their family tradition of reading together, with Usha introducing her mother as a “wonderful mom and great storyteller” who is also a scientist and college professor. She reflected on how this love for reading began in her childhood and continues today through bedtime stories with her own children, even over FaceTime.

Lakshmi Chilukuri joined in by reading excerpts from Rudyard Kipling’s Just So Stories, including the tale of “How the Camel Got His Hump.” The storytelling session was filled with humour, nostalgia, and playful interaction as she brought the classic story to life with expressive narration and sound effects, much to the delight of her grandchildren.

Reflections on lessons, memories and bonding through books

About Usha Vance

Usha Vance is an American lawyer and the Second Lady of the United States since 2025, as the wife of Vice President JD Vance. She is the first Indian-American to hold the position.

Born in San Diego County, California, to Telugu Indian immigrant parents and raised in an upper-middle-class suburb, she graduated from Yale University with a degree in history and later earned her Juris Doctor from Yale Law School. She went on to clerk for several senior federal judges, including Chief Justice John Roberts, Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Judge Amul Thapar.

 
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