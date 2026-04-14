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US-Iran conflict: Chinese President Xi calls to respect sovereignty of all countries in West Asia, Gulf Region

US-Iran conflict: Chinese President Xi calls to respect sovereignty of all countries in West Asia, Gulf Region

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 12:52 pm IST
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Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of countries in the West Asia and Gulf region should be fully respected.

US-Iran conflict: Chinese President Xi calls to respect sovereignty of all countries in West Asia, Gulf Region

Xi, who met the visiting Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said the safety of personnel, facilities, and institutions of all countries should be effectively safeguarded.

He also advocated building a common, comprehensive, cooperative, sustainable security architecture for West Asia and the Gulf region.

On adherence to the principle of international rule of law, Xi said the authority of international rule of law should be upheld to prevent the world from falling back into the law of the jungle.

He said development and security should be coordinated. All parties should work together to create a favourable environment for the development of countries in West Asia and the Gulf region.

This is the first time Xi has commented on the current conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, which also affected several Gulf countries, including the UAE.

"The root cause of the disruption at the Strait of Hormuz is the military conflict. To solve the issue, the conflict must stop as soon as possible. All parties need to remain calm and exercise restraint. China will continue playing a constructive role", he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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