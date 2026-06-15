US-Iran deal signed? Trump, White House give clear signal ahead of UFC night - Watch

It appears that a US-Iran deal announcement could be made very soon, even before the White House hosts its first UFC night and celebrates President Donald Trump's 80th birthday. On Sunday, several commentators in Washington, DC, including right-wing influencer Benny Johnson, posted about an encouraging sign from the scene - white-colored smoke coming out of the White House.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One on a flight back to Washington March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)

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FOLLOW: US-Iran war news LIVE updates: Trump says Iran deal signing in ‘few hours from now’, blames Israel for delay

What does white smoke mean?

The phrase ‘white smoke’ is most famously associated with the Vatican, where smoke rising from a chimney signals the outcome of the College of Cardinals’ voting process. White smoke indicates that a new Pope has been chosen, making it a globally recognized symbol of a successful decision after deliberation.

But there is no science linking white smoke to the US-Iran deal.

“WHITE SMOKE spotted at the White House! Tradition says this means a HUGE new Peace Deal was just signed. PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH! 🇺🇸✍️” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also attached a video from the scene.

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{{^usCountry}} “WHITE SMOKE seen at the White House! According to tradition this means a new Peace Deal has been signed ✍️,” Benny Johnson tweeted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “WHITE SMOKE seen at the White House! According to tradition this means a new Peace Deal has been signed ✍️,” Benny Johnson tweeted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Latest on US-Iran deal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Latest on US-Iran deal {{/usCountry}}

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As diplomatic efforts intensified to secure a US-Iran agreement, new Israeli airstrikes in Beirut threatened to derail progress. The attacks targeted Hezbollah-linked sites in Lebanon’s capital, according to Israel’s military, while Lebanon’s health ministry reported three fatalities and 16 injuries.

The strikes came at a delicate moment, with negotiators from several countries, including Pakistan and Qatar, working to finalize an agreement intended to reduce tensions across the Middle East. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif indicated the deal could be signed Sunday, while Iranian officials suggested completion could come within days.

Read More: Iran deal takes priority over Israel? Bibi missing as Trump hosts Mideast leaders at sidelines of G7Despite the setback, President Donald Trump projected confidence that negotiations remained on track. Reacting to the latest developments, he posted on social media: “We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon" and “Let’s not blow it!"

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Speaking later to Fox News, Trump said he still expected an agreement to be reached within hours and intended to ask Iran not to retaliate for Israel’s actions.

Iranian officials, however, issued warnings following the Beirut strikes. Ebrahim Azizi, who chairs Iran’s parliamentary national security commission, declared: “A strong response is coming.” Ali Akbar Velayati, another senior adviser close to Iran’s leadership, warned that Tehran could move to shut down the Bab el-Mandeb waterway if military operations in Lebanon continued.

Meanwhile, parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who has played a leading role in negotiations, cautioned Washington after the strikes, saying: “if you lack the will and ability to fulfill your commitments, speaking of continuing the path is not possible."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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