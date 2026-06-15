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US-Iran peace deal announced with 'permanent' end to military action

US-Iran peace deal announced with 'permanent' end to military action

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 03:35 am IST
AFP |
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The United States and Iran agreed a peace deal and an "immediate and permanent" end to military operations on all fronts including Lebanon, mediator Pakistan said, in the strongest sign yet that more than three months of war in Middle East is drawing to a close.

US-Iran peace deal announced with 'permanent' end to military action

Pakistani Prime Minister Shebhaz Sharif posted on X that a peace deal "has been REACHED" and an official signing ceremony will be held on June 19 in Switzerland.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," US President Donald Trump swiftly confirmed with his own statement on Sunday, as he marked his 80th birthday.

"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

There was no immediate confirmation from Iran, which just hours earlier had vowed to retaliate against a strike by Israel against Iranian ally Hezbollah in the suburbs of Beirut which threatened to push back an agreement.

Tehran has long demanded that any agreement to halt the war must include the parallel conflict in Lebanon, where Israel has been pursuing a campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The war began in late February, with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which retaliated with attacks on Israel and US allies in the region, and by virtually blocking ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and natural gas supplies. The US retaliated to that by blockading ship traffic to Iranian ports.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
strait of hormuz united states iran
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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