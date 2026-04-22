US-Iran update: List of 8 women who escaped execution after Trump's request, Tehran responds

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he has successfully halted the execution of eight women arrested during recent Iran protests. Four of them will be released immediately and the others will serve a one-month sentence. he added. However, Tehran has challenged these claims.

Trump claims intervention stopped executions

Trump said he halted eight executions in Iran(X/Eyal Yakoby)

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Very good news! I have just been informed that the eight women protestors who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed. Four will be released immediately, and four will be sentenced to one month in prison.”

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He added, “I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request, as President of the United States, and terminated the planned execution.”

Earlier, Trump had publicly urged Iran to free the women, saying, “I would greatly appreciate the release of these women.”

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{{^usCountry}} Iran denies execution claims {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran denies execution claims {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Iran’s judiciary pushed back strongly, dismissing the narrative as misinformation. In a statement carried by its official outlet, authorities said: “Trump was misled once again by fake news.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Iran’s judiciary pushed back strongly, dismissing the narrative as misinformation. In a statement carried by its official outlet, authorities said: “Trump was misled once again by fake news.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The women who were claimed to be on the verge of execution, some of them have been released, while others face charges that, if convictions are upheld, would at most result in imprisonment,” the judiciary added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The women who were claimed to be on the verge of execution, some of them have been released, while others face charges that, if convictions are upheld, would at most result in imprisonment,” the judiciary added. {{/usCountry}}

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Activists identify women, raise concerns

US-based Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad shared the names of the eight women online, urging global attention. “Say their names,” she wrote, alleging that one of those detained is as young as 16.

Rights groups say the women were arrested during the January protests, which were reportedly met with a severe crackdown.

Among those identified:

Bita Hemmati — reportedly sentenced to death alongside three men, including her husband, over allegations of attacking security forces.

Mahboubeh Shabani, 32 — charged with the capital offense of “waging war against God” for allegedly aiding injured protesters. She is currently being held in Mashhad’s Vakilabad prison.

Wider human rights concerns

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International watchdogs have warned about Iran’s use of capital punishment. Groups including Iran Human Rights and Together Against the Death Penalty reported that at least 1,639 people were executed in 2025, including 48 women.

These organisations accuse Iranian authorities of using executions as a tool to instill fear, particularly amid heightened geopolitical tensions involving the US and Israel.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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