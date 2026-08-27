USS Abraham Lincoln sailor suicide attempt: What we know about man facing Navy discipline charges after going overboard

The USS Abraham Lincoln sailor who allegedly attempted suicide during the aircraft carrier’s prolonged is now facing non-judicial punishment under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ).

The sailor and his wife are both 19 years old. They share a 3½-year-old son and welcomed a daughter in February. (Photo by US NAVY / AFP)

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The sailor reportedly went overboard from the USS Abraham Lincoln on August 3 while the carrier was operating in rough seas. US officials told CNN that the sailor was wearing a life jacket and was recovered about an hour later by an air-wing search-and-rescue helicopter.

Officials described the incident as a mental health crisis. He was medically evaluated aboard the carrier before being evacuated for further treatment. According to his wife, however, the incident was an attempted suicide. She said she did not learn that the sailor who went overboard was her husband until four days later.

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What happened to the sailor?

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{{^usCountry}} The Navy has not publicly identified the sailor. His wife told MS NOW that the couple are both 19 years old. They share a 3½-year-old son and welcomed a daughter in February, when he was deployed aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Navy has not publicly identified the sailor. His wife told MS NOW that the couple are both 19 years old. They share a 3½-year-old son and welcomed a daughter in February, when he was deployed aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. {{/usCountry}}

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She said her husband repeatedly sought mental health support during the deployment. According to her account, he approached both his chain of command and the ship’s medical staff several times. She alleges those concerns were dismissed.

World Socialist Web Site reported that in a text message sent to his wife on July 21, less than two weeks before the incident, the sailor wrote, “I think the boat is finally getting to me.”

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He also reportedly said, “I don’t think I can do another deployment after this and I don’t even know if I can finish this deployment.”

USS Abraham Lincoln continues one of the Navy’s longest recent deployments. The carrier departed San Diego on November 21, 2025, and its mission has been repeatedly extended following US military operations involving Iran.

His wife further claimed that repeated requests for paternity leave after the birth of their daughter were also denied.

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Charges for "absences without leave"

After returning to San Diego, the sailor allegedly spent five days at Naval Medical Center San Diego (Balboa). His wife said he received medical monitoring but did not see a psychiatrist or therapist during that stay. She said his first therapy appointment came nearly two weeks after he returned to California.

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MS NOW reported that charging documents accuse the sailor of violating Article 83 (malingering) and Article 86 (absence without leave) of the UCMJ.

Article 83: Generally applied when a service member intentionally injures themselves or feigns illness to avoid duty

Article 86: failure to report to an assigned place of duty without authorization.

His wife criticized the decision.

“I think they’re insane for doing this to people who need mental help,” she told MS NOW. “Instead of giving them help, this is just another huge stressor.”

During the ninth month of the mission, some sailors attempted to plunge overboard, according to the Military Times. The Navy, however, refused to disclose the exact number of crew members who had tried suicide or jumped.

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Navy further denied the reports and claimed that there is no increase in suicidal thoughts or attempts.