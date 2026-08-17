USS George Washington photos: New images raise questions over ship's conditions after USS Abraham Lincoln complaints

New images purportedly showing conditions aboard the USS George Washington have surfaced after separate complaints about conditions on the USS Abraham Lincoln. The images, shared by author and investigator Seth Harp, appear to show a dirty bathroom floor, corroded pipes and a toilet containing brownish liquid. Harp described the carrier as “moldy old” following its nearly six-year Refueling and Complex Overhaul. However, the pictures remain unverified, with no public confirmation from the US Navy about when or where they were taken or whether they reflect the ship’s overall condition.

USS George Washington photos: What do they show?

Unverified USS George Washington photos raise questions about ship conditions, while its long overhaul highlights wider US Navy maintenance pressures.. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP) (AFP)

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The photos appear to show a dirty bathroom floor, a toilet that looks clogged or unclean, and pipes and valves covered in rust, white residue and grime. One image also shows a mop, which could indicate that cleaning was underway.

Harp used the images to make a wider point about the US Navy’s ability to maintain its nuclear carriers. He linked the ship’s condition to the long overhaul at Newport News Shipbuilding, the only US yard that carries out nuclear-carrier refueling and major overhaul work.

The George Washington returned to the Navy in May 2023 after 2,120 days in overhaul, according to USNI News. The work was meant to prepare the carrier for about 25 more years of service.

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The George Washington claims come as the USS Abraham Lincoln faces separate complaints from sailors’ families about living conditions during its unusually long deployment. Reports have described broken toilets, shower problems, shortages of basic items and concerns about food.

The Lincoln has been at sea for more than 250 consecutive days, according to recent reporting. Families and lawmakers have raised concerns about the strain on sailors. Reuters reported on August 16 that Admiral Brad Cooper praised the crew after visiting the carrier and said it had the lowest reported mental health cases among the Navy’s 11 active carriers.

Some complaints are supported by reports or sailors' accounts, while other images remain unverified.

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Also Read: USS Abraham Lincoln: Sailor’s wife sounds alarm on ‘exhausting’ deployment on ship; ‘they need help’

USS George Washington overhaul: Why did it take six years?

The debate also points to a real issue beyond the photos. Newport News Shipbuilding is the only US shipyard that builds and carries out major refueling work on nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. USNI News has reported that the yard is handling heavy carrier and submarine work, adding to workload pressure.

Harp’s argument is that this limited capacity leaves the Navy with little room when major carrier repairs take longer than planned. The George Washington’s overhaul was a clear example: a job planned for roughly four years lasted nearly six.

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The photos alone do not prove that the USS George Washington is broadly in poor condition. Until their source and timing are independently confirmed, they are best treated as claims rather than proof.