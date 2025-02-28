UVA alert: ‘Active attacker with knife’ near University of Virginia campus, police on scene

The University of Virginia issued an emergency alert to students on Thursday, warning of an “active attacker armed with a knife” in the vicinity of Emmet Street near the campus. Students were asked to shelter in place. UVA emergency alert(Representational Image)

The suspect is described as a White male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants. He was last seen near 100 Emmet St. S in Charlottesville, close to Alumni Hall.

“UVA Emergency Alert: ACTIVE ATTACKER with knife W/M, red hoodie and blue sweatpants reported in area of 100 Emmet ST S, across from Alumni Hall. RUN HIDE FIGHT,” the alert said.

This same alert flashed across television screens in classrooms throughout the campus.

The incident comes two days after the university issued a shelter-in-place order as police searched for a suspect with known gang ties who had fled an off-Grounds traffic stop. Authorities considered the individual armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information