Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UVA alert: ‘Active attacker with knife’ near University of Virginia campus, police on scene

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Feb 28, 2025 04:02 AM IST

There was an “active attacker with knife” in the area of Emmet Street near the University of Virginia campus, an emergency alert said.

The University of Virginia issued an emergency alert to students on Thursday, warning of an “active attacker armed with a knife” in the vicinity of Emmet Street near the campus. Students were asked to shelter in place.

UVA emergency alert(Representational Image)
UVA emergency alert(Representational Image)

The suspect is described as a White male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants. He was last seen near 100 Emmet St. S in Charlottesville, close to Alumni Hall.

“UVA Emergency Alert: ACTIVE ATTACKER with knife W/M, red hoodie and blue sweatpants reported in area of 100 Emmet ST S, across from Alumni Hall. RUN HIDE FIGHT,” the alert said.

This same alert flashed across television screens in classrooms throughout the campus.

The incident comes two days after the university issued a shelter-in-place order as police searched for a suspect with known gang ties who had fled an off-Grounds traffic stop. Authorities considered the individual armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On