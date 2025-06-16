Vance Boelter spotted in Sibley County's Faxon Township? Alert issued amid manhunt for Minnesota shooting suspect

Authorities issued an alert for Sibley County's Faxon Township on Sunday after Minnesota shooting suspect, Vance Boelter's vehicle was spotted nearby. Officers are now searching the area and have asked residents to stay alert. Sibley County is located about 50 miles southwest of the Twin Cities. Local officials sent an emergency alert to citizens. A manhunt for Minnesota shooting suspect Vance Boelter reached Sibley County on Sunday(AP and AFP)

“Keep your doors locked and vehicles secured. Report suspicious activity to 911. Law enforcement will be going to area residences to ask to search properties," it read.

Boelter has not been located hours after he allegedly targeted and killed Rep. Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park) and her husband, Mark, on Sunday. State Sen. John Hoffman of Champlin and his wife, Yvette, were also shot multiple times. They are recovering, officials said.

Read More: Vance Boelter social media: Old LinkedIn post saying ‘keep the United States in your prayers’ surfaces

Both couples were shot at their homes. Police believe Boelter was posing as a law enforcement officer. The FBI has issued a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest. The 57-year-old has been described as a white man with no hair.

Officials shared a photo taken Saturday of Boelter wearing a tan cowboy hat and asked the public to report sightings. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said Sunday that authorities believe the shooter hasn't gone far.

“We believe he’s somewhere in the vicinity and that they are going to find him,” the Democrat said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “But right now, everyone’s on edge here, because we know that this man will kill at a second.”

Read More: Vance Boelter seen speaking at Democratic Republic of the Congo's seminar, videos surface

Law enforcement agents recovered several AK-style firearms from the suspect’s vehicle, and he was believed to still be armed with a pistol, a person familiar with the matter told AP.

“We must all, in Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence,” Minnesota Gov Tim Walz said. He further ordered flags to fly at half-staff in Hortman's honor.

“Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!” President Donald Trump said in a statement.