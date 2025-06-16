Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vance Boelter spotted in Sibley County's Faxon Township? Alert issued amid manhunt for Minnesota shooting suspect

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 16, 2025 12:02 AM IST

Authorities issued an alert for Sibley County's Faxon Township on Sunday after Minnesota shooting suspect, Vance Boelter's vehicle was spotted nearby

Authorities issued an alert for Sibley County's Faxon Township on Sunday after Minnesota shooting suspect, Vance Boelter's vehicle was spotted nearby. Officers are now searching the area and have asked residents to stay alert. Sibley County is located about 50 miles southwest of the Twin Cities. Local officials sent an emergency alert to citizens. 

A manhunt for Minnesota shooting suspect Vance Boelter reached Sibley County on Sunday(AP and AFP)
A manhunt for Minnesota shooting suspect Vance Boelter reached Sibley County on Sunday(AP and AFP)

“Keep your doors locked and vehicles secured. Report suspicious activity to 911. Law enforcement will be going to area residences to ask to search properties," it read. 

Boelter has not been located hours after he allegedly targeted and killed Rep. Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park) and her husband, Mark, on Sunday. State Sen. John Hoffman of Champlin and his wife, Yvette, were also shot multiple times. They are recovering, officials said. 

Read More: Vance Boelter social media: Old LinkedIn post saying ‘keep the United States in your prayers’ surfaces

Both couples were shot at their homes. Police believe Boelter was posing as a law enforcement officer. The FBI has issued a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest. The 57-year-old has been described as a white man with no hair. 

Officials shared a photo taken Saturday of Boelter wearing a tan cowboy hat and asked the public to report sightings. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said Sunday that authorities believe the shooter hasn't gone far.

“We believe he’s somewhere in the vicinity and that they are going to find him,” the Democrat said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “But right now, everyone’s on edge here, because we know that this man will kill at a second.”

Read More: Vance Boelter seen speaking at Democratic Republic of the Congo's seminar, videos surface

Law enforcement agents recovered several AK-style firearms from the suspect’s vehicle, and he was believed to still be armed with a pistol, a person familiar with the matter told AP. 

“We must all, in Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence,” Minnesota Gov Tim Walz said. He further ordered flags to fly at half-staff in Hortman's honor.

“Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!” President Donald Trump said in a statement.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Vance Boelter spotted in Sibley County's Faxon Township? Alert issued amid manhunt for Minnesota shooting suspect
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On