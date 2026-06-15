Seattle Police and FBI agents ran a joint victim outreach along Aurora Avenue North on Sunday evening, June 14, rescuing sex trafficking victims amid ongoing pimp turf wars. The spot is notorious for prostitution and trafficking marked by recent shootings and pimp disputes.

Seattle Police and FBI rescue several sex trafficking victims on Aurora Avenue(Pexel - representational image)

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Investigative reporter Katie Daviscourt captured a video of authorities assisting several women ;ate into the night. Meanwhile, a suspected pimp trailed her coverage.

This operation came as there were increased patrols for Seattle's first FIFA World Cup 2026 match on Monday.

“Breaking: Seattle PD and the FBI are surging Aurora Avenue, rescuing sex trafficking victims amid ongoing pimp turf wars,” Daviscourt wrote on X, sharing a video.

“The FBI and Seattle PD has rescued another sex trafficking victim on Aurora Avenue,” she wrote, sharing another rescue video.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are being gangstalked by a pimp on Aurora Avenue. This pimp has pulled up on us several times in different locations. He wants us to know he is watching, and has repeatedly directed his prostitutes away from us,” shared Daviscourt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are being gangstalked by a pimp on Aurora Avenue. This pimp has pulled up on us several times in different locations. He wants us to know he is watching, and has repeatedly directed his prostitutes away from us,” shared Daviscourt. {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Read More | Who is Alexander Back? Trump admin responds after ICE employee arrested in Minnesota child sex trafficking sting {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “A prostitute has been picked up by a John and/or pimp on Aurora Ave in Seattle,” she wrote in one post, while another said, “FBI and Seattle PD rescues more sex trafficking victims on Aurora Avenue. The outreach continues.” Crimes on Aurora Avenue {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A prostitute has been picked up by a John and/or pimp on Aurora Ave in Seattle,” she wrote in one post, while another said, “FBI and Seattle PD rescues more sex trafficking victims on Aurora Avenue. The outreach continues.” Crimes on Aurora Avenue {{/usCountry}}

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Just days ago, a crowd marched down Seattle’s Aurora Avenue North, urging city leaders to do more to address shootings and sex trafficking along the thoroughfare. North Aurora is notorious for prostitution and other crimes.

Information released by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office revealed that since 2024, approximately 427 felony cases have been filed for incidents along Aurora. These crimes ranged from assaults to illegal gun possession to burglary and retail theft.

Meanwhile, On June 11, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced the city would close North 96th, 98th, 100th and 102nd Streets at least through the summer. Partial blockades on North 97th street were to remain in place.

Police Chief Shon Barnes told reporters more officers are being dispatched to the North Aurora area. Evans said the city attorney's office will pursue hotels and other businesses that may be facilitating criminal activity.

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She added that she is also working to create two new prosecutor positions that will focus on gun violence and human trafficking.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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