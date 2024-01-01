Videos show pro-Palestinian protesters marching towards NYC's Times Square amid New Year's celebrations

Videos on X show pro-Palestinian protesters marching towards Times Square, where a grand New Year’s celebration is taking place. Videos show a huge mob holding Palestine flags moving towards the New York City plaza, where the iconic ball drop takes place. Security has been increased because of the tensions amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. Videos on X show pro-Palestinian protesters marching towards Times Square, where a grand New Year’s celebration is taking place (@Kahlissee/X)

New York police aredeploying drones over Times Square to identify potential attackers, CBS News reported. Officers on the ground will be tuning in to drone video via smartphone, according to Assistant Police Commissioner Kaz Daughtry. "We can look for any type of anomalies in the crowd, any suspicious people, any suspicious person," he said.

Thousands of revellers ring in the new year at Times Square

Thousands of revellers gathered at Times Square, ringing in the new year with thecrystal-clad ball drop on Sunday, December 31. Many arrived early in the morning to secure a good spot. People have also been waiting for musical performances by Megan Thee Stallion and LL Cool J before the final countdown.

“This is my first time to celebrate the New Year in Times Square,” said Nadja Sjostrom, 44, who had travelled from Stockholm, Sweden, according to New York Post. Nadja had come a few days back and had been waiting at Times Square since about 8 am.

Markus Washington, a 49-year-old resident of Brooklyn, was also there for the celebration. This was his first time. “It’s a very good feeling,” he said. “Awesome. Cold, but awesome.”

Antonio Ruz, 51, had flown from Granada, Spain, to fulfil his dream of attending the event. He joined the crowd at about 8.15 am. Since I was a kid, I saw on TV this is spectacular show, so I had to live it,” he said, calling it a “once in a lifetime” moment.