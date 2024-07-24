Vinod Khosla calls all ‘not MAGA folks to come together for’ Kamala Harris against ‘dictatorship that Trump loves’

Bay Area tech mogul Vinod Khosla has made a clarion call for all ‘not MAGA folks’ to stand up in support of Kamala Harris and to reject Donald Trump's candidature for US presidentship. Indian American tech billionaire becomes first prominent voice from the community to endorse Indian origin candidate Kamala Harris.(Bloomberg)

The term MAGA has been coined for ardent Trump supporters who follow his ideology and slogan of 'Make American Great Again".

Indian American billionaire wrote on X, "Time for all "not MAGA" folks to come together for @KamalaHarris to beat Trump and save our democracy, reject bad values, reject Project 2025 and the dictatorship that Trump loves, all while being a good global citizen. "

He made clear that his call wasn't just for liberals but was talking to, “As I said there are democrats, independents, republicans, and then there are MAGA assholes (test: election denialism). Good people on both sides. We should stand together.”

This isn't the first time Khosla has aired his views about Donald Trump. Soon after Joe Biden stepped down Khosla got into a heated debate with Elon Musk, who has already endorsed Trump with huge donations.

When Vinod Khosla called for an open Democratic convention on X following Biden’s announcement, saying he wanted to get a “more moderate candidate who can easily beat” Trump. Musk urged him to instead back Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, saying “LFG!!”

“Hard for me to support someone with no values, lies, cheats, rapes, demeans women, hates immigrants like me,” Khosla replied. “He may cut my taxes or reduce some regulation but that is no reason to accept depravity in his personal values. Do you want President who will set back climate by a decade in his first year? Do you want his example for your kids as values?”

Musk quickly buckled and exited the conversation after admitting Trump has flaws but the country needs an “administration that is more likely to be meritocratic and promote individual freedoms over the heavy hand of government.”