Vivek Ramaswamy puts America first with avoid 'endless wars' policy, Will his distinct foreign policy win over?

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is set to make his case for a non-interventionist foreign policy at the third GOP primary debate in Miami on Wednesday night.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to college students during a campaign rally in the Hogg Memorial Auditorium at the University of Texas at Austin.(Getty Images via AFP)

His spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told The New York Post that Ramaswamy will stand out from the other candidates on the stage, who are all neoconservatives. The other candidates are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC).

The biotech entrepreneur, has been vocal about his opposition to “endless wars” and his desire to avoid another world war. He has also proposed some controversial policies that differ from those of former President Donald Trump, who coined the slogan “America First”.

On Tuesday, Ramaswamy released a pledge called “No to Neocons”, which he said every political appointee in his administration would have to sign. The pledge consists of three principles: “Avoiding WW3 is a vital national objective; War is never a preference, only a necessity; The sole duty of U.S. policymakers is to U.S. citizens.”

“If you want 20 more years of endless wars that don’t advance our interests, then I’m not your guy. But if you want to stay out of no-win wars and make America stronger at home, I know how to get that done,” Ramaswamy said in a statement.

“This pledge is my commitment to the American people that I will lead true to these principles and hold all appointees in my administration to the same standard.”

One of the most contentious issues that Ramaswamy has taken a stance on is Ukraine, where he has suggested that the US should stop providing military and security assistance and let Kyiv give up eastern territory to Russia in exchange for ending its alliance with China. He has also said that the US should not allow Ukraine to join NATO and should lift sanctions on Russia.

Trump, on the other hand, has not spelled out his plan for Ukraine, except that he would negotiate a peace deal within “24 hours” of taking office, without giving any details. He has also complained that the US is “giving away so much equipment, we don’t have ammunition for ourselves right now.”

Another issue where Ramaswamy has diverged from Trump is Israel. Ramaswamy has said that the US should give “no money” to Israel in its war against Hamas and that the US should only offer a “diplomatic Iron Dome”, not a military one. He has also hinted that the US should “get Israel on its own two feet”, but his campaign later clarified that cutting off aid to Israel would “make zero sense” at “any time in the foreseeable future.”

Trump, meanwhile, has pledged to defend Israel “like nobody has ever defended” and criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hezbollah as “very smart.”

On Taiwan, Ramaswamy has also broken away from the GOP field by saying that the US should only deter China from attacking Taiwan “for so long as we rely on Taiwan for our semiconductors while avoiding war in the process.” He has also suggested that the US should move most semiconductor production away from Taiwan.

Trump has been more aggressive on his Taiwan policies, saying that he would not rule out sending US troops to defend Taiwan if China invaded.

