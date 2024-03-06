Vivek Ramaswamy sees 9-0 Trump ruling as liberal justices ‘buying some leash’, only to play a reverse card later

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who was also billed as one of the crowd-favourite potential running mates of Trump, dished his views on the unanimous ruling in favour of the former US President. While he praised the Supreme Court's concurrent decision against Colorado's attempts to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot, he also highlighted its foreshadowing implications. Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

At first, Ramaswamy went along with what Trump had to say about the case as representing “national unity." He echoed his belief that the US will continue to be fragmented if a “patchwork” of states can make one-sided decisions about a national candidate's eligibility. “I do think that this is not just about President Trump, but about the future unity of our country itself. And the Supreme Court, 9-0, came down on the right side of that question,” added Ramaswamy. But here's how his tone switched regarding the ruling:

Vivek Ramaswamy on Supreme Court's Trump Ruling:

Even an outsider would view this situation with raised eyebrows, especially after finding out that three liberal justices wrote the concurrent ruling. These members of the Supreme Court are Biden appointee Kentanji Brown Jackson and Obama appointees Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. While one could simply view this as a result of objective impartiality, Ramaswamy decided to dive into the political subtext instead.

According to his perception of the situation, the liberal justices are "buying themselves some political latitude to say there's going to be other Trump related cases that come before the Supreme Court now." While speaking to Fox News, his following statement completely disregards the liberal justice trio's stance, labelling them as expendables.

He commented: “…the three of them did swing over for the 9-0 unanimous ruling here, but they say other actors in the federal government, even outside of Congress, could have had that authority anyway."

The American entrepreneur-politician believes they are merely “buying themselves some leash for going in a different direction in some of those other cases.” Despite one's political standing, one could see where he's coming from, too, especially with more upcoming cases like the Trump immunity case waiting to land the ex-president in the high court again.

Yet again, Ramaswamy reiterated that Monday's 9-0 ruling was an “outstanding outcome”. However, he was equally worried about how this could work against Trump in the future, considering they could go "different way in future cases that are coming down the pike." As gathered from his sentiments, it seems as if he sees this as a bittersweet win as he constantly likens it to the calm before the storm.

His mixed reactions were also somewhat positively swayed by the thought that at least this win meant that people could “settle (their) differences at the ballot box … vote for whoever they want.” This, to him, is the essence of their “national identity”.