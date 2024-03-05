Donald Trump's Freudian slip over Minnesota results remark: ‘I thought we won it last time’

Super Tuesday hours may be underway, but just a day before the big primary day, former President Donald Trump's Freudian slip about having won Minnesota in the 2020 general election was caught on radio. On Monday, Trump had a sit-down with the conservative-leaning St Cloud radio show KNSI. When asked if he had a shot at winning Minnesota this year despite his “disappointing years” (2016 and 2020), Trump falsely claimed to have emerged as a victor in the state's vote. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. The Supreme Court unanimously restored Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots, rejecting state attempts to ban him over the Capitol riot.AP/PTI(AP)

“Well I thought we won it last time, I'll be honest. I think we did win it, and it's very interesting, bad things happened in Minnesota,” he said.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State records, Trump and his running mate, Michael R Pence, lost the state to President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' team by over 7% margin.

Donald Trump on Minnesota prospects:

While he initially began by expressing his wistful longing for that missed victory, he ultimately went on to detail other aspects. “I thought we had it, we did so much for the state,” Trump added.

In addition to this 2020 loss, the ex-president missed his chance in the 2016 Republican presidential primary. He came in third back then, with Florida Senator Marco Rubio taking the lead and Texas Senator Ted Cruz as the runner-up.

However, when it comes to the general elections, Minnesota seems to be holding up a grudge against Republicans. The state hasn't let in a Republican president since 1972 when President Richard Nixon hit it off the park in Minnesota.

Coming down to the campaign's details, Trump put in a good word for Republican Minnesota Rep Tom Emmer. Calling him a “good guy," he added that they hoped to "put something together” and win over the state. This paints a starkly different picture from how Emmer became the subject of a massive backlash from Trump during the 2020 election.

His radio address marks the first time he's claimed to have “won” Minnesota following several public claims of voter fraud despite his staff's suggestions against it. In the past four years, he's even pushed for the same challenging theory in other states.